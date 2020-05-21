LOS ANGELES, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Triller, the fastest-growing music-focused social video platform, partners with internationally-renowned DJ, producer, and content creator Chantel Jeffries to exclusively release the music video for her latest single "Come Back To Me" featuring Shaylen.
To watch a sneak peak of the music video, click HERE. To see the full video, download Triller HERE.
As a disruptor in the music industry, Triller's partnership with Chantel marks the first-of-its kind collaboration with an artist to launch exclusive, user-generated video content for their new music; edited with state-of-the-art AI technology by, and for, its platform. In the exclusive "Come Back To Me" music video, watch Chantel in real time connect with her friends Alissa Violet, Jamie Lynn Spears, Fatherkels, and Shaylen to create the video together as they go about their day in this time of shelter at home, inspiring Triller users to create their own music video to the song with their closest friends.
"I conceptualized this video with Triller based on one of the biggest messages behind my song, 'getting back' to the original version of yourself," says Chantel. "Triller was a great partner to help bring my vision to life, being true innovators in what they have built with this platform, creating an outlet for artists to launch their music and vision with the support of their community."
"It is so exciting to be on the cutting edge of music AI," says Bobby Sarnevesht, Executive Chairman of Triller and partner in Proxima Media, a Triller strategic Partner. "To partner with a talented, influential artist like Chantel for this groundbreaking moment is an amazing opportunity for Triller."
"The main goal Chantel and I always have is to create 'first of its kind' experiences while merging Chantel's digital-first brand and audience with her music," says Alexis Fleischer, Founder of Timeline Management. "The partnership with Triller highlights an innovative and forward-thinking mindset, bringing our vision to life while creating outbound traffic to partners for streaming music."
Triller partners to license the artists' music, making it the only platform that has the ability to provide a direct return in measurable streams in their user-generated content. Labels, artists, and publishers receive full stream credit when a video goes viral, as well as revenue from streams and the associated streaming fees, making this the first platform benefitting all parties. This makes Triller integral in any new music or album release, working closely with the artist and label to create and produce viral content, all contained within the Triller ecosystem.
About Chantel Jeffries:
Over the past few years, Chantel Jeffries has traveled all across the world as part of her whirlwind career as a DJ. In her constant globe-hopping, Jeffries has tapped into her infinite curiosity about music of all kinds, gaining a deep knowledge of everything from Euro-house to dancehall. Upon returning to L.A., Jeffries began channeling those inspirations into her burgeoning work as a producer—a process that finds the former math whiz using mathematical sequencing to create her artfully arranged tracks. The first taste of her hip-hop-infused take on dance music: "Wait," a bright and beat-heavy instant smash that quickly hit #4 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart. Since then, she has released multiple singles that have topped the charts including, "Facts" featuring YG & BIA and "Chase the Summer" featuring Jeremih. Jeffries partnered with Gen-Z style destination, superdown.com via Revolve to create the first celebrity capsule collection. Merging fashion with music, the capsule collection is available to shop via in-video links directly within the "Chase the Summer" music video, making it the first shoppable experience through music videos on YouTube.com. Jeffries recently released her new single "Come Back to Me" featuring Shaylen on May 13th.
In addition to producing, Jeffries has spent much of the past few years DJ-ing a series of different events, including her 20+ date residency with Hakkasan group in Las Vegas. "The live set is a full experience, with a lot of visual stimulation in the lights and video elements," says Jeffries.
About Triller:
Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller is the "go-to" destination for music sharing and discovery, changing the way the music industry has operated. Its exposure growth is increasing at an exponential pace with some of the highest usage time within social applications. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 80 million downloads with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller also recently launched in-app music streaming, allowing users to immediately begin streaming full-length music and exit the app while the music continues to stream, currently at no cost to Triller users. Triller was recently acquired by Proxima Media.