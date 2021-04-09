TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet)

TriNet Logo (PRNewsfoto/TriNet)

 By TriNet

DUBLIN, Calif., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

WHAT: TriNet Webinar:  Working in the New Normal - Considerations for Employers in California

Millions of people are working in a new normal, whether from home or elsewhere, and the reality is that many will not go back to the workplace fully—or at all. This massive shift of the workforce has implications for many California employers.

Join TriNet for the first of a three-part webinar series with the California Labor Commissioner's Office to receive important insights on what employers with a remote workforce need to be thinking about to comply with wage and hour laws. Topics will include:

  • Classification of employees as exempt or non-exempt
  • Work hours, breaks and overtime
  • Expense reimbursement
  • Workplace postings

WHO: Samantha Wellington, senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary, TriNet

Von Boyenger, senior deputy labor commissioner, State of California

WHEN: Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET

WHERE: Register here to join the webinar.

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter.

Investors:

Media:

Alex Bauer

Renee Brotherton

TriNet

TriNet

Investorrelations@TriNet.com

PR@TriNet.com

(510) 875-7201

(925) 965-8441 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trinet-webinar-working-in-the-new-normal---considerations-for-employers-in-california-301265646.html

SOURCE TriNet

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.