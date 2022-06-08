Innovative collection celebrates the 13 winners of the elusive Triple Crown, with part of the proceeds going to horse racing's living history museum
ATASCADERO, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Equine Legends announces its collection of three beautifully crafted non-fungible tokens for each horse that has won the Triple Crown, the most coveted prize in horse racing. From the undefeated Seattle Slew to the greatest of them all, Secretariat, an Equine Legend is available for you to own at https://weway.io/creator/30
Collection creator Donna Cheek says, "After racehorses give their all, most of them are dumped and forgotten. Old Friends gives these great horses a comfortable and dignified retirement, and I wanted to support the great work they do. Equine Legends is the perfect way for any horse racing fan to honor tradition and the horses who built it."
With the Preakness behind us and the Belmont Stakes fast approaching, we now know that 2022 will be yet another year without a Triple Crown winner. The excitement of this year's racing season underscores the remarkable accomplishments of past winners. Now you can celebrate these momentous achievements while supporting great horses whose racing days are over. Triple Crown winners are horse racing's immortals, adding to a rich legacy captured in Equine Legends exquisitely designed and extraordinarily rare collection of NFTs. To shop the drop that benefits Old Friends, please visit https://weway.io/creator/30.
