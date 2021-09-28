NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Triple2 Digital, a full-service digital agency specializing in building and deploying software, hardware, and managed services, has created and launched "Hamsters Don't Swim," a brand new mobile video game available on both iOS and Android. Triple2 Digital developed both the front and back end incorporating artificial intelligence and machine learning to create a dynamic, engaging, and challenging experience for game users.
"'Hamsters Don't' Swim' is a great representation of Triple2 Digital's capabilities in the video game space," said Anthony DiPrizio, CEO and founder of Triple2 Digital. "While we have done video game projects in the past, this engagement with a client, with whom we have a long-lasting and trusting relationship, has allowed us to more deeply establish video game development as a core capability and service offering."
The basic premise of the game consists of a hamster, which is the user's character, attempting to escape complicated mazes while water slowly rises around it. The player can use a range of different "power-ups" to help escape and advance to the next level without drowning. The visuals of the game feature 3D modeling, rigging, animating and shading created by Triple2 Digital. Development required a significant amount of optimization to ensure the game looked and felt great without taxing the mobile device CPU and battery.
Pashco, a multi-genre mobile gaming company has a vision to "mobilize" profits to change the world. "We have a vision to create games in every genre for all age groups, while donating a large portion of our profits to make a positive impact on our world today. We wanted to provide a space where everyone is welcome to have fun and make a difference," said Paul Cole, Founder, Pascho, LLC. Gaming with a purpose starts with their inaugural launch of "Hamsters Don't Swim," a brand new mobile video game available on both iOS and Android. In partnership with Triple2 Digital, Pashco's Hamsters Don't Swim incorporates artificial intelligence and machine learning to create a dynamic, engaging, and challenging experience for game users.
"Working with T2D on multiple occasions showed us how far they could take nextgen technology and put it in the palm of your hand as their ingenuity has opened the doors for unlimited creativity. They have truly exceeded our expectations by providing a full-service experience that's made our transition into the gaming world seamless," said Paul Cole, Founder, Pashco, LLC. "We've had a long-standing partnership with Triple2 Digital and look forward to continuing to work with the team as we introduce new features in rolling out future phases of the game as well as additional games we plan to build in partnership with Triple2 Digital."
Hamsters Don't Swim is available for download on iOS and Google Play.
About Triple2 Digital:
Triple2 Digital is a full-service digital development agency specializing in creating game-changing software, hardware, and managed services solutions to solve real-world business problems and needs. The company works with Fortune 500 companies to pre-revenue startups and has been chosen by companies like Air France, Intel, Netflix, and Toyota for critical engineering projects. For more information, please visit http://www.triple2digital.com.
