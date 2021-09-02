NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Travel website Culture Trip announces the launch of TRIPS by Culture Trip — unique small-group adventures that help people experience extraordinary destinations in unexpected ways, together with other culturally curious travelers. Curated by travel experts and led by Local Insiders, the multi-day adventures offer exciting itineraries that combine immersive activities and unique places to stay. TRIPS by Culture Trip is now available to book via culturetrip.com/trips.
Once-in-a-lifetime experiences and personal encounters
The diverse TRIPS itineraries are aimed at travelers who want to connect with a place, its people, and its culture. All itineraries feature hand-picked, hyper-local experiences and authentic activities combined with quality accommodation that has a personal feel and is — where possible — locally owned. Thoughtfully planned with ample free time to unwind or explore solo, the itineraries offer the right balance of exploration, action, and relaxation. TRIPS are led by expert Local Insiders who know the destination inside out, show lesser-known places, share their in-depth knowledge, and reveal hidden gems that travelers might not be able to access or have otherwise discovered.
TRIPS launches with 30 itineraries in some of the world's most captivating and off-the-grid places in the U.S., South and Central America, Europe, North Africa, Asia, and other regions, with new itineraries added regularly. First departures are set to take place at the end of this year, with a focus on 2022 and beyond. TRIPS durations range from four to 13 days, with prices starting from $1,169 per person*. Groups will welcome up to 18 travelers aged 25 and over who can join solo or with friends. TRIPS styles include Discovery, Active, City Break, and Wellness, with physical ratings from easy to challenging.
TRIPS examples, from off-road adventures in Utah & Colorado to ancient temples and wild cenotes in Mexico:
Off-Road Adventures in Utah & Colorado
8-day trip from $3,499* per person; departures in June, August, September 2022
The lush granite mountains of Colorado and the mighty red-rock deserts of Utah are at the heart of this trip. Travelers get to hike through the Moab canyonlands, bike down dusty trails in Arches National Park, and go rafting on the Colorado River. They will visit quaint alpine towns, soak in hot springs, and — with any luck — spot a black bear or two in the Colorado Rockies. Food and culture lovers won't be disappointed either as there will also be cocktails at the haunted hotel from The Shining and draft beer tasting in Denver.
Treasure Island: Ancient Temples & Wildlife Encounters in Sri Lanka
12-day trip from $2,039* per person; departures in January, March, May 2022
Travelers get to immerse themselves in authentic Sri Lanka on this trip: the itinerary includes a local's tour of Colombo, cycling around 1,000-year-old ruins, going on a beautiful train journey, enjoying a hands-on cooking lesson combined with a trip to the village market, spotting wild elephants and leopards with a visit to a quieter and lesser-known side of Yala National Park, having lunch overlooking paddy fields and a private spice garden, learning about local education in a rural village school, and more.
Ancient Temples and Wild Cenotes on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula
9-day trip from $3,039* per person; departures in November 2021, February, April 2022
Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula offers beaches, culture, history, and a rich culinary scene. With this TRIPS itinerary, travelers can climb the ancient Mayan pyramid at Cobá, swim in crystal-clear cenotes, sample pox (the lesser-known cousin of tequila), whip up a Yucatecan feast at a cooking workshop, and enjoy the white-sand beaches of Holbox island. The group will also explore the world-famous Chichen Itza and lesser-known Mayan pyramid at Cobá before finishing this leisurely trip in the beach town of Tulum.
Additional highlights from some of the just-launched, inaugural TRIPS itineraries:
- A Jungle Safari of Costa Rica: marvel at the Arenal volcano from a luxury lodge, explore a cloud forest, surf the Pacific waves, and enjoy coffee tasting on a volcanic farm
- California Dreamin': From Yosemite National Park to Napa & Sonoma Valley: hike, bike, and wine-taste through the Golden State
- Escape to Iceland's Frozen Wilderness: soaking in hot springs, trying geothermal baked breads, exploring glaciers, walking behind waterfalls, and more
- La Vida Local in Mexico City: watch lucha libre wrestlers in action, visit Frida Kahlo's house, sing with the mariachis floating along the Xochimilco canals, and more
- Japan Rising: From Neon Lights to Rural Delights: visit the food capital of Osaka, sample sake, watch sumo wrestlers train, stay in a traditional ryokan-style hotel, take a Taiko drumming class, and sing karaoke
- Arabian Nights: the Complete Morocco Experience: stargaze with a local astrologer, dine under the stars in a desert oasis, and discover Casablanca's design style with a local architect
- Galapagos Islands: from kayaking in the Itabaca Channel to snorkeling around Kicker Rock — truly majestic sites are part of this itinerary. Travelers will get a chance to spot sea lions, sharks, and more, and marvel at giant tortoises from an idyllic glamping retreat
- In addition, TRIPS will bring curious travelers to Scotland, Wales, England, Northern Italy, Sicily, Portugal, Turkey, Thailand, Jordan, Georgia, Bali, Egypt, Vietnam, Colombia, and other exciting destinations
"We know that exploring the world, discovering something new, and meeting people is top of the agenda for so many," explains Geraint Hamer, Culture Trip's VP Tours, Packages & Wholesale, who is leading TRIPS. "We have created TRIPS by Culture Trip to offer something new and exciting that brings together people who want to experience the world like never before — and embrace the value of shared experiences, cultural immersion, and travel that never feels rushed."
"Millions of people come to Culture Trip every month, so we know what travelers around the world are interested in and that they want to go on one of those journeys they've been dreaming of for so long. Using these insights and our travel expertise, we've created TRIPS that take travelers straight to the heart of the action and show every destination in a fresh and meaningful way. We've got it all planned out — all you need to do is show up," concludes Geraint.
Behind TRIPS by Culture Trip is an experienced travel team that knows travel and the world inside out. They do all the planning and have trawled the globe to find extraordinary places, activities, and a range of specialist global suppliers to offer a unique customer experience.
Booking with confidence is more important than ever, which is why TRIPS by Culture Trip is committed to making booking hassle-free with its experienced Customer Support team on hand and COVID safety measures in place for all TRIPS. The company also offers its Ultimate Covid Booking Guarantee, so if Covid-19 regulations change a customer's plans, they can rebook for free (valid for bookings made by September 30, 2021 for travel in 2021). For bookings outside these dates, no change or cancellation fees are imposed, and customers can get a full refund should they need to postpone or cancel their trip up to 30 days prior to departure.
With a focus beyond mass-market offerings, TRIPS launches with a commitment to help people explore the world while being good to it; the itineraries often avoid areas of over tourism and aim to put local people at the center. Additionally, the team is dedicated to avoiding unethical activities or wildlife interactions that aren't in the best interest of the animals.
TRIPS is part of Culture Trip — a company that was created in 2011 to inspire people to go beyond their cultural boundaries and experience what makes a place, its people, and its culture special, unique, and meaningful. So for over a decade, travelers have trusted Culture Trip to help them discover the world with travel inspiration and curated collections of places to stay and experiences that can be booked online — and now also with TRIPS by Culture Trip.
To book TRIPS visit culturetrip.com/trips or contact the dedicated Customer Support team:
E: tripssupport@theculturetrip.com
T: +1 (678) 967 4965
*Prices include the Local Insider; activities; accommodation based on two people sharing, with single occupancy available with a supplement; transport throughout the trip and a range of meals
###
About TRIPS by Culture Trip:
TRIPS by Culture Trip are small-group adventures curated by travel experts and led by Local Insiders. The multi-day trips offer exciting itineraries combining immersive activities and unique places to stay. The mission is to let travelers experience extraordinary places in unexpected ways, together with other culturally curious travelers. TRIPS by Culture Trip can be booked via https://culturetrip.com.
TRIPS is part of Culture Trip, the travel e-commerce brand with content at its core and the trusted shortcut to booking travel that's good, and makes you feel good. Culture Trip was created in 2011 to inspire people to go beyond their cultural boundaries and experience what makes a place, its people, and its culture special, unique, and meaningful. So for over a decade now, Culture Trip's global community of travel experts and local insiders have hand picked the world's best bits to share travel stories and unbiased recommendations, together with curated collections of places to stay, hotels, things to do, and experiences that can be booked online. Culture Trip inspires people and enables them to turn this inspiration directly into reality — in one single platform, they can discover and book spot-on stays, experiences, and now also TRIPS by Culture Trip.
Media Contact
Becca Singelenberg, Xhibition PR, +1 3017858163, becca@xhibition.com
SOURCE TRIPS by Culture Trip