SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, forecasts total new vehicle sales will reach 1,287,536 units in June 2021, up 16% from a year ago but down 16% vs. May 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 15.2 million, bouncing back from 13.0 million SAAR in June 2020. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 1,133,299 units, an increase of 11% from a year ago and decrease of 17% from May 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
"We have been closely watching declining levels of new car inventory since the beginning of the year but until recently sales have remained strong due to overwhelming demand. We still expect June to show strong gains compared to a year ago but we are seeing some softening compared to prior months," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "In addition to lower inventory, we continue to see a sharp downward trend in incentives and a corresponding increase in transaction prices which could sway some shoppers to remain on the fence this month," added Woolard.
"The chip shortage has complicated OEM operations in terms of shifting priorities around what vehicles to build and where to send them. Looking at the second quarter compared to first quarter, we see large shifts in market share with the biggest benefactors being Honda, Hyundai and Kia," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "Not all brands have been impacted equally, but the common denominator is that everyone wishes they had more vehicles to sell in the current environment."
Additional Insights (forecast by TrueCar):
- Total retail sales for June 2021 are expected to be up 16% from a year ago and down 16% from May 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Fleet sales for June 2021 are expected to be up 73% from a year ago and down 1% from May 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
- Incentive spend is down 33% from last year.
- Average transaction price is projected to be up 5% from a year ago and up 2% from May 2021.
- Total SAAR is expected to increase 17% from a year ago from 13.0 million units to 15.2 million units.
- Used vehicle sales for June 2021 are expected to reach 4.0 million, up 9% from a year ago and even with May 2021.
- The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.5% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 7.5%.
- The average loan term on a new vehicle for June 2021 is 70 months and the average loan term on a used vehicle is 69 months.
June 2021 forecasts for the 13 largest manufacturers by volume. For additional data, visit the TrueCar Newsroom.
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Jun 2021 Forecast
Jun 2020 Actual
May 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
32,204
24,917
39,204
29.2%
29.2%
-17.9%
-14.6%
Daimler
24,075
26,681
29,145
-9.8%
-9.8%
-17.4%
-14.1%
Ford
112,307
157,951
160,520
-28.9%
-28.9%
-30.0%
-27.2%
GM
203,511
175,770
240,095
15.8%
15.8%
-15.2%
-11.8%
Honda
144,989
114,774
176,815
26.3%
26.3%
-18.0%
-14.7%
Hyundai
77,752
51,564
93,745
50.8%
50.8%
-17.1%
-13.7%
Kia
67,006
47,870
80,298
40.0%
40.0%
-16.6%
-13.2%
Nissan
85,474
65,290
110,374
30.9%
30.9%
-22.6%
-19.5%
Stellantis
147,000
137,902
182,966
6.6%
6.6%
-19.7%
-16.4%
Subaru
46,380
53,910
56,558
-14.0%
-14.0%
-18.0%
-14.7%
Tesla
23,562
11,150
28,790
111.3%
111.3%
-18.2%
-14.9%
Toyota
201,599
149,445
241,003
34.9%
34.9%
-16.3%
-13.0%
Volkswagen Group
59,281
45,831
72,527
29.3%
29.3%
-18.3%
-15.0%
Industry
1,287,536
1,113,464
1,586,748
15.6%
15.6%
-18.9%
-15.6%
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Jun 2021 Forecast
Jun 2020 Actual
May 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
31,038
24,466
38,534
26.9%
26.9%
-19.5%
-16.2%
Daimler
22,681
25,275
28,549
-10.3%
-10.3%
-20.6%
-17.4%
Ford
87,304
127,947
130,583
-31.8%
-31.8%
-33.1%
-30.5%
GM
163,665
155,853
209,419
5.0%
5.0%
-21.8%
-18.7%
Honda
142,378
113,881
176,073
25.0%
25.0%
-19.1%
-15.9%
Hyundai
71,545
50,397
88,278
42.0%
42.0%
-19.0%
-15.7%
Kia
59,466
46,652
77,311
27.5%
27.5%
-23.1%
-20.0%
Nissan
71,012
55,431
91,089
28.1%
28.1%
-22.0%
-18.9%
Stellantis
126,944
125,004
153,403
1.6%
1.6%
-17.2%
-13.9%
Subaru
45,535
52,363
54,449
-13.0%
-13.0%
-16.4%
-13.0%
Tesla
23,388
11,150
28,780
109.8%
109.8%
-18.7%
-15.5%
Toyota
176,279
143,753
212,734
22.6%
22.6%
-17.1%
-13.8%
Volkswagen Group
57,996
45,379
71,476
27.8%
27.8%
-18.9%
-15.6%
Industry
1,133,299
1,024,374
1,424,931
10.6%
10.6%
-20.5%
-17.3%
Fleet Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Jun 2021 Forecast
Jun 2020 Actual
May 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
1,167
451
670
158.7%
158.7%
74.1%
81.1%
Daimler
1,394
1,406
596
-0.9%
-0.9%
133.8%
143.2%
Ford
25,003
30,004
29,937
-16.7%
-16.7%
-16.5%
-13.1%
GM
39,846
19,917
30,676
100.1%
100.1%
29.9%
35.1%
Honda
2,612
893
742
192.5%
192.5%
252.0%
266.1%
Hyundai
6,207
1,167
5,467
431.7%
431.7%
13.5%
18.1%
Kia
7,540
1,218
2,987
518.9%
518.9%
152.4%
162.5%
Nissan
14,462
9,859
19,285
46.7%
46.7%
-25.0%
-22.0%
Stellantis
20,056
12,898
29,563
55.5%
55.5%
-32.2%
-29.4%
Subaru
845
1,547
2,109
-45.4%
-45.4%
-59.9%
-58.3%
Tesla
174
-
10
1671.5%
1742.3%
Toyota
25,320
5,692
28,269
344.8%
344.8%
-10.4%
-6.8%
Volkswagen Group
1,285
452
1,051
184.2%
184.2%
22.3%
27.2%
Industry
154,237
89,090
161,817
73.1%
73.1%
-4.7%
-0.9%
Fleet Penetration
Manufacturer
Jun 2021 Forecast
Jun 2020 Actual
May 2021 Actual
YoY % Change
MoM % Change
BMW
3.6%
1.8%
1.7%
100.2%
112.0%
Daimler
5.8%
5.3%
2.0%
9.8%
183.1%
Ford
22.3%
19.0%
18.6%
17.2%
19.4%
GM
19.6%
11.3%
12.8%
72.8%
53.2%
Honda
1.8%
0.8%
0.4%
131.5%
329.3%
Hyundai
8.0%
2.3%
5.8%
252.6%
36.9%
Kia
11.3%
2.5%
3.7%
342.1%
202.5%
Nissan
16.9%
15.1%
17.5%
12.0%
-3.2%
Stellantis
13.6%
9.4%
16.2%
45.9%
-15.6%
Subaru
1.8%
2.9%
3.7%
-36.5%
-51.1%
Tesla
0.7%
0.0%
0.0%
2064.5%
Toyota
12.6%
3.8%
11.7%
229.8%
7.1%
Volkswagen Group
2.2%
1.0%
1.4%
119.7%
49.6%
Industry
12.0%
8.0%
10.2%
49.7%
17.5%
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Jun 2021 Forecast
Jun 2020 Actual
May 2021 Actual
BMW
2.5%
2.2%
2.5%
Daimler
1.9%
2.4%
1.8%
Ford
8.7%
14.2%
10.1%
GM
15.8%
15.8%
15.1%
Honda
11.3%
10.3%
11.1%
Hyundai
6.0%
4.6%
5.9%
Kia
5.2%
4.3%
5.1%
Nissan
6.6%
5.9%
7.0%
Stellantis
11.4%
12.4%
11.5%
Subaru
3.6%
4.8%
3.6%
Tesla
1.8%
1.0%
1.8%
Toyota
15.7%
13.4%
15.2%
Volkswagen Group
4.6%
4.1%
4.6%
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Jun 2021 Forecast
Jun 2020 Actual
May 2021 Actual
BMW
2.7%
2.4%
2.7%
Daimler
2.0%
2.5%
2.0%
Ford
7.7%
12.5%
9.2%
GM
14.4%
15.2%
14.7%
Honda
12.6%
11.1%
12.4%
Hyundai
6.3%
4.9%
6.2%
Kia
5.2%
4.6%
5.4%
Nissan
6.3%
5.4%
6.4%
Stellantis
11.2%
12.2%
10.8%
Subaru
4.0%
5.1%
3.8%
Tesla
2.1%
1.1%
2.0%
Toyota
15.6%
14.0%
14.9%
Volkswagen Group
5.1%
4.4%
5.0%
ATP
Manufacturer
Jun 2021 Forecast
Jun 2020 Actual
May 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$58,833
$58,915
$58,376
-0.1%
0.8%
Daimler
$58,215
$59,752
$60,160
-2.6%
-3.2%
Ford
$45,195
$43,368
$40,836
4.2%
10.7%
GM
$44,361
$39,838
$43,878
11.4%
1.1%
Honda
$31,254
$30,154
$31,322
3.6%
-0.2%
Hyundai
$30,415
$28,969
$29,871
5.0%
1.8%
Kia
$28,032
$24,849
$28,398
12.8%
-1.3%
Nissan
$31,177
$28,718
$30,732
8.6%
1.4%
Stellantis
$47,550
$42,381
$46,081
12.2%
3.2%
Subaru
$31,876
$30,228
$30,544
5.5%
4.4%
Toyota
$35,606
$34,161
$34,831
4.2%
2.2%
Volkswagen Group
$41,801
$38,808
$42,415
7.7%
-1.4%
Industry
$38,221
$36,489
$37,399
4.7%
2.2%
Incentives
Manufacturer
Jun 2021 Forecast
Jun 2020 Actual
May 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
$4,415
$5,862
$4,814
-24.7%
-8.3%
Daimler
$3,533
$5,675
$3,650
-37.7%
-3.2%
Ford
$2,158
$4,311
$2,334
-49.9%
-7.5%
GM
$4,070
$5,682
$4,535
-28.4%
-10.3%
Honda
$1,874
$2,639
$2,133
-29.0%
-12.2%
Hyundai
$1,722
$2,509
$2,019
-31.4%
-14.7%
Kia
$2,336
$3,779
$2,483
-38.2%
-5.9%
Nissan
$3,747
$4,842
$3,698
-22.6%
1.3%
Stellantis
$3,159
$5,010
$3,892
-36.9%
-18.8%
Subaru
$1,203
$1,747
$1,299
-31.1%
-7.4%
Toyota
$1,886
$2,700
$2,246
-30.2%
-16.0%
Volkswagen Group
$3,646
$4,340
$3,846
-16.0%
-5.2%
Industry
$2,751
$4,076
$3,055
-32.5%
-10.0%
Incentives as % of ATP
Manufacturer
Jun 2021 Forecast
Jun 2020 Actual
May 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
BMW
7.5%
9.9%
8.2%
-24.6%
-9.0%
Daimler
6.1%
9.5%
6.1%
-36.1%
0.0%
Ford
4.8%
9.9%
5.7%
-52.0%
-16.4%
GM
9.2%
14.3%
10.3%
-35.7%
-11.2%
Honda
6.0%
8.8%
6.8%
-31.5%
-12.0%
Hyundai
5.7%
8.7%
6.8%
-34.6%
-16.2%
Kia
8.3%
15.2%
8.7%
-45.2%
-4.7%
Nissan
12.0%
16.9%
12.0%
-28.7%
-0.1%
Stellantis
6.6%
11.8%
8.4%
-43.8%
-21.3%
Subaru
3.8%
5.8%
4.3%
-34.7%
-11.2%
Toyota
5.3%
7.9%
6.4%
-33.0%
-17.9%
Volkswagen Group
8.7%
11.2%
9.1%
-22.0%
-3.8%
Industry
7.2%
11.2%
8.2%
-35.6%
-11.9%
Revenue
Manufacturer
Jun 2021 Forecast
Jun 2020 Actual
May 2021 Actual
YOY
MOM
Industry
$49,210,883,063
$40,629,617,196
$59,342,414,537
21.1%
-17.1%
Quarterly Tables
Total Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Q1 2021
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
103,360
53,029
77,718
94.9%
94.9%
33.0%
27.8%
Daimler
77,974
58,917
70,236
32.3%
32.3%
11.0%
6.7%
Ford
469,890
432,317
517,711
8.7%
8.7%
-9.2%
-12.8%
GM
682,425
489,264
639,406
39.5%
39.5%
6.7%
2.6%
Honda
478,286
293,502
347,091
63.0%
63.0%
37.8%
32.4%
Hyundai
252,314
145,307
175,352
73.6%
73.6%
43.9%
38.3%
Kia
217,481
125,392
159,550
73.4%
73.4%
36.3%
31.0%
Nissan
294,980
177,328
285,553
66.3%
66.3%
3.3%
-0.7%
Stellantis
497,629
368,674
467,285
35.0%
35.0%
6.5%
2.3%
Subaru
164,327
136,518
160,426
20.4%
20.4%
2.4%
-1.6%
Tesla
68,952
25,500
69,300
170.4%
170.4%
-0.5%
-4.4%
Toyota
680,691
398,029
608,670
71.0%
71.0%
11.8%
7.5%
Volkswagen Group
202,707
115,911
161,510
74.9%
74.9%
25.5%
20.6%
Industry
4,386,442
2,936,014
3,910,569
49.4%
49.4%
12.2%
7.8%
Retail Unit Sales
Manufacturer
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Q1 2021
YoY % Change
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
99,615
51,771
72,760
92.4%
92.4%
36.9%
31.6%
Daimler
73,459
56,977
67,872
28.9%
28.9%
8.2%
4.0%
Ford
365,278
353,531
400,049
3.3%
3.3%
-8.7%
-12.2%
GM
548,811
436,702
538,643
25.7%
25.7%
1.9%
-2.1%
Honda
469,672
290,458
342,284
61.7%
61.7%
37.2%
31.9%
Hyundai
232,172
141,757
160,915
63.8%
63.8%
44.3%
38.7%
Kia
193,008
122,163
135,461
58.0%
58.0%
42.5%
36.9%
Nissan
245,070
151,039
198,975
62.3%
62.3%
23.2%
18.4%
Stellantis
429,734
325,670
386,483
32.0%
32.0%
11.2%
6.9%
Subaru
161,333
133,629
152,898
20.7%
20.7%
5.5%
1.4%
Tesla
68,443
25,253
68,892
171.0%
171.0%
-0.7%
-4.5%
Toyota
595,200
385,981
538,221
54.2%
54.2%
10.6%
6.3%
Volkswagen Group
198,312
114,244
144,757
73.6%
73.6%
37.0%
31.7%
Industry
3,860,980
2,698,065
3,341,830
43.1%
43.1%
15.5%
11.0%
Total Market Share
Manufacturer
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Q1 2021
BMW
2.4%
1.8%
2.0%
Daimler
1.8%
2.0%
1.8%
Ford
10.7%
14.7%
13.2%
GM
15.6%
16.7%
16.4%
Honda
10.9%
10.0%
8.9%
Hyundai
5.8%
4.9%
4.5%
Kia
5.0%
4.3%
4.1%
Nissan
6.7%
6.0%
7.3%
Stellantis
11.3%
12.6%
11.9%
Subaru
3.7%
4.6%
4.1%
Tesla
1.6%
0.9%
1.8%
Toyota
15.5%
13.6%
15.6%
Volkswagen Group
4.6%
3.9%
4.1%
Retail Market Share
Manufacturer
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Q1 2021
BMW
2.6%
1.9%
2.2%
Daimler
1.9%
2.1%
2.0%
Ford
9.5%
13.1%
12.0%
GM
14.2%
16.2%
16.1%
Honda
12.2%
10.8%
10.2%
Hyundai
6.0%
5.3%
4.8%
Kia
5.0%
4.5%
4.1%
Nissan
6.3%
5.6%
6.0%
Stellantis
11.1%
12.1%
11.6%
Subaru
4.2%
5.0%
4.6%
Tesla
1.8%
0.9%
2.1%
Toyota
15.4%
14.3%
16.1%
Volkswagen Group
5.1%
4.2%
4.3%
ATP
Manufacturer
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Q1 2021
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
$58,846
$59,422
$59,429
-1.0%
-1.0%
Daimler
$59,848
$59,899
$61,827
-0.1%
-3.2%
Ford
$42,999
$43,424
$43,983
-1.0%
-2.2%
GM
$43,593
$40,079
$41,539
8.8%
4.9%
Honda
$31,376
$30,070
$31,549
4.3%
-0.5%
Hyundai
$29,740
$28,642
$30,114
3.8%
-1.2%
Kia
$28,237
$25,009
$28,328
12.9%
-0.3%
Nissan
$30,709
$28,789
$29,419
6.7%
4.4%
Stellantis
$45,974
$42,259
$42,751
8.8%
7.5%
Subaru
$30,908
$30,481
$30,485
1.4%
1.4%
Toyota
$35,089
$34,336
$34,706
2.2%
1.1%
Volkswagen Group
$43,035
$40,319
$43,780
6.7%
-1.7%
Industry
$37,639
$36,584
$37,493
2.9%
0.4%
Incentives
Manufacturer
Q2 2021
Q2 2020
Q1 2021
YoY % Change
QoQ % Change
BMW
$4,708
$6,043
$5,124
-22.1%
-8.1%
Daimler
$3,660
$6,357
$4,184
-42.4%
-12.5%
Ford
$2,467
$4,369
$3,513
-43.5%
-29.8%
GM
$4,424
$5,752
$4,761
-23.1%
-7.1%
Honda
$2,100
$2,758
$2,371
-23.9%
-11.5%
Hyundai
$2,057
$2,602
$2,453
-20.9%
-16.1%
Kia
$2,464
$3,818
$2,816
-35.5%
-12.5%
Nissan
$3,739
$4,791
$3,774
-22.0%
-0.9%
Stellantis
$3,648
$5,256
$4,636
-30.6%
-21.3%
Subaru
$1,278
$1,749
$1,349
-26.9%
-5.2%
Toyota
$2,218
$2,708
$2,658
-18.1%
-16.5%
Volkswagen Group
$3,808
$4,419
$3,942
-13.8%
-3.4%
Industry
$3,016
$4,147
$3,517
-27.3%
-14.3%
(Note: This forecast is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)
About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.
For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter.
