CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TrueLearn and Picmonic share their ongoing support and deepest sympathy for the millions impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
"The crisis in Ukraine is deeply personal to our organization. Fifteen of our team members currently reside in the Ukraine and their extraordinary will and commitment has been inspiring to us. They are an important part of the TrueLearn family and we are committed to supporting them through this in every way possible," said Joshua Courtney, DO, Chief Executive Officer of TrueLearn. "Our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, our employees in the region, and all of the families impacted by this conflict."
In response to the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, TrueLearn and Picmonic are providing funds to aid their employees in the region. In addition, Ukrainian students and medical residents will have access to free TrueLearn and Picmonic products to continue their studies during these challenging times. All current Ukrainian customers can extend their subscriptions at no cost.
Ukrainian residents can send an email to relief@truelearn.com to request a complimentary extension. They can also reach out to relief@truelearn.com for free access to TrueLearn and Picmonic products.
