DENVER, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading digital customer experience technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of the world's most iconic and disruptive brands, earned a Gold Stevie® Award for Best Use of Technology in Sales, plus five other awards in the 14th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service.
In addition to the Gold award, two TTEC individuals were recognized with Silver Stevie Awards for Woman of the Year—Brittany Bell for Sales and Val Farlow for Customer Service.
The company also earned three Bronze Stevie Awards for:
- Sales Outsourcing Provider of the Year
- Contact Center or Customer Service Outsourcing Provider of the Year
- Customer Service or Call Center Training Practice of the Year
"We are honored to be recognized with Stevie awards for the ninth year in a row, with multiple award wins representing both the human and digital sides of TTEC's business," said Judi Hand, Chief Revenue Officer, TTEC. "It's especially exciting to be able to recognize the amazing work that Brittany and Val do to live TTEC's values and achieve great results for their teams and clients."
The awards were presented to honorees during a gala banquet on Friday, Feb. 28 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. The winners were chosen from more than 2,600 nominations from organizations in 48 countries in nearly every industry.
In their review, judges noted that "TTEC works closely with clients to understand unique missions, visions and challenges, offering strategic guidance aligned with customer growth objectives to provide value towards both short-term and long-term goals. The company's solutions are efficacious and furnished with niche technologies."
The Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service are the world's top honors for customer service, contact center, business development and sales professionals. The Stevie Awards organizes eight of the world's leading business awards programs, also including the prestigious American Business Awards® and International Business Awards®.
For more information on TTEC's award-winning customer engagement solutions, visit https://www.ttec.com/solutions.
Media Contact:
TTEC
Liesl Perez
+1.303.397.8331
Investor Contact:
Paul Miller
+1.303.397.8641
About TTEC:
TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading digital global customer experience (CX) technology and services company focused on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative customer experience, engagement and growth solutions. The Company's TTEC Digital business provides insight-driven, outcome-based and AI-enabled omnichannel cloud platforms and CX consulting solutions and its TTEC Engage business delivers operational excellence through customer care, acquisition, retention, fraud prevention and detection, and content moderation services. Founded in 1982, the Company's 48,500 employees operate on six continents across the globe and live by a set of customer-focused values that guide relationships with clients, their customers, and each other. To learn more about how TTEC is bringing humanity to the customer experience, visit https://www.ttec.com.