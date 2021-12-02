DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Trade Group, an award-winning event marketing and creative design firm, is pleased to announce that its client RentPath was recently honored with a 2021 American Graphic Design Award (GDUSA) in the category of Environmental Graphics and Exhibits. The Trade Group has been working with RentPath in various capacities since 2018 and was honored to help support the company's most ambitious activation to date at the 2021 NAA Apartmentalize show.
In a recent LinkedIn post, Frank Jones, Director of Creative Services and Events at RentPath, described the RentPath LIVE exhibit as "a visual feast and a designer's dream." Jones was humbled by the win, describing it as "special" because "The American Graphic Design Award is the original and flagship—open to everyone (design firms and in-house creative) in the community and honors outstanding work of all kinds and across all media."
TTG Senior Account Executive Kevin Colis works closely with RentPath, which Redfin acquired in April 2021, and applauds Jones and his team for constantly pushing the envelope and coming up with innovative ways to wow attendees at the NAA show. Says Colis, "TTG thrives in that kind of environment and really enjoys its partnership with Frank and his creative team. We pride ourselves on executing outside of the box and taking on challenges in terms of activations, and RentPath never disappoints."
From the start, Colis knew Jones' vision for RentPath's 2021 NAA exhibit was a winner. "It was apparent that Frank really wanted to up the ante this year with a fun and memorable experience reminiscent of black box movie and TV sound stages, including a functional theater inspired by one of his favorite sketch comedy shows. The RentPath creative team ideated the initial design concept for the exhibit, produced incredible content and scripts for the live performances, and conceived several fun, experiential activations," Colis says.
TTG's job was to bring the client's vision for "Stage 46" to life by building a theater that met RentPath's design specifications while being structurally sound, safe, and functional. From engineering and structural design to sourcing talent, building labor, AV, and project management, Colis and team pooled numerous resources to bring the project to fruition. TTG was also able to minimize client costs by tapping TTG's rental assets to help build the custom exhibit.
TTG Lead Project Manager Guy DiMarco "steered the ship" in terms of project execution. At the same time, TTG Senior Designer Noel Mares worked closely with Kevin Colis and RentPath's creative team to finalize the booth design. According to Colis, "Collaboration was the key to successfully executing Frank's vision. The RentPath creative team is top-notch, and TTG is always ready to deliver these types of experiences. We were honored to support RentPath's efforts at NAA and look forward to future collaborations with Frank and his team."
