NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TTPM, the leader in video product reviews for toys, baby, and pet gear announced their Best of Baby 2021 List. The list features the best Baby Gear across 13 different categories to educate parents new and old.
"After countless hours of rigorous testing and inspection, these are the baby products parents can rely on to raise their baby with care. Parents depend on our expert team to help them make informed shopping decisions." said Jim Silver, CEO, TTPM. "The baby stage is precious and full of excitement, and with so many items popping up on the market it can be hard to pinpoint the best. That's what the Best of Baby List is designed to do -these items have our TTPM stamp of approval."
TTPM's Best of Baby 2021 List (By Category)
Bouncer/ Rocker/Swing
Boho Chic Rocker from Tiny Love
Wearables
Carrier: SideKick Plus Carrier from Chicco
Wrap: Moby Easy Wrap
Baby Feeding
Bottle: Como Tomo Baby Bottle
Sippy Cup: Baby's First Straw Cup from Dr. Brown
Diaper Bag
Travel: Willow Changing Bag from PaperClip
Upscale: Uptown Backpack Diaper Bag from Kalencom
Playards
On the Go Baby Dome from FP
Strollers
Lightweight: Corinthia Lightweight Stroller from your Babiie
Travel: Corso Modular Travel System from Chicco
Jogger: Alterrain Jogging Stroller from BOB
Double: Chelsea Double Stroller form Your Babiie
Wagon: Delta Hercules Stroller Wagon
Sterilizers
Dr. Brown Sterilizer
Bath Toys
Sharki the Tub toy from Ogobolli
Car Seats
Infant: Coral XP Maxi-Cosi
Convertible: NextFit Max ClearTex from Chicco
Booster: Pico Car Seat from WAYB
High Chairs
nook NB High Chair from Joovy
Baby Monitor
DXR-8 Pro Baby Monitor from Infant Optics
Baby Tech
Lumalou Better Bedtime Routine
Bassinets
TruBliss Evi Bassinet from Phoenix
TTPM uses a top-notch set of key criteria to create its annual Best of Baby List, including reviewing every item to comprise the top baby products in demand. Products that make the list are new, high-performing, innovative, and available now or soon to consumers.
