NEW YORK, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TTPM, the leader in video product reviews for toys, baby, and pet gear announced their Best of Baby 2021 List. The list features the best Baby Gear across 13 different categories to educate parents new and old.

"After countless hours of rigorous testing and inspection, these are the baby products parents can rely on to raise their baby with care. Parents depend on our expert team to help them make informed shopping decisions." said Jim Silver, CEO, TTPM. "The baby stage is precious and full of excitement, and with so many items popping up on the market it can be hard to pinpoint the best. That's what the Best of Baby List is designed to do -these items have our TTPM stamp of approval."

For more information and to view details on the Best of Baby 2021 List, please visit TTPM.com, see reviews on the TTPM YouTube Channel, visit the TikTok Channel, TheToyAuthority.

TTPM's Best of Baby 2021 List (By Category)

Bouncer/ Rocker/Swing

Boho Chic Rocker from Tiny Love

Wearables

Carrier: SideKick Plus Carrier from Chicco

Wrap: Moby Easy Wrap

Baby Feeding

Bottle: Como Tomo Baby Bottle

Sippy Cup: Baby's First Straw Cup from Dr. Brown

Diaper Bag

Travel: Willow Changing Bag from PaperClip

Upscale: Uptown Backpack Diaper Bag from Kalencom

Playards

On the Go Baby Dome from FP

Strollers

Lightweight: Corinthia Lightweight Stroller from your Babiie

Travel: Corso Modular Travel System from Chicco

Jogger: Alterrain Jogging Stroller from BOB

Double: Chelsea Double Stroller form Your Babiie

Wagon: Delta Hercules Stroller Wagon

Sterilizers

Dr. Brown Sterilizer

Bath Toys

Sharki the Tub toy from Ogobolli

Car Seats

Infant: Coral XP Maxi-Cosi

Convertible: NextFit Max ClearTex from Chicco

Booster: Pico Car Seat from WAYB

High Chairs

nook NB High Chair from Joovy

Baby Monitor

DXR-8 Pro Baby Monitor from Infant Optics

Baby Tech

Lumalou Better Bedtime Routine

Bassinets

TruBliss Evi Bassinet from Phoenix

TTPM uses a top-notch set of key criteria to create its annual Best of Baby List, including reviewing every item to comprise the top baby products in demand. Products that make the list are new, high-performing, innovative, and available now or soon to consumers.

