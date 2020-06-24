SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the ongoing monumental effort to de-stigmatize and legitimize the problem surrounding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) and the potential threat it poses to our men and women in uniform, the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence introduced a bill for 2021 that includes an official public request for a UAP Task Force. The Intelligence Authorization Act for fiscal year 2021 includes support for a UAP Task Force at the Office of Naval Intelligence in order to standardize the collection and reporting of UAPs across the intelligence community at the unclassified level. This strategy is to address the historic problem of inconsistent information and data-sharing that subsequently lacked attention from senior leadership.
To The Stars Academy (TTSA) applauds this major milestone towards greater U.S. Government transparency and national security. "Congratulations to Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Marco Rubio for requesting a public report on the UAP issue. This is a great step forward for both government transparency and national security," said Chris Mellon, TTSA Advisor and Former Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Intelligence. Those who want the report to become the law are encouraged to email Senator Marco Rubio who helped draft the bill.
It is part of TTSA's mission to shed light on the noteworthy problem of UAPs through the collection and distribution of highly credible evidence that can be researched by academic and scientific communities. The company was able to achieve part of this goal through the now famous three military videos that the company released alongside the New York Times in 2017, which have been to date viewed more than 28 million times on Youtube. These videos were later confirmed as UAPs by the Pentagon, and the U.S. Navy acknowledged a new organized effort to standardize UAP reporting guidelines so personnel can report anomalous aerial encounters.
TTSA team's research also reached 19.1 million people during its premiere season of HISTORY's groundbreaking series, "Unidentified: Inside America's UFO Investigation," which is slated to officially return for season two on Saturday, July 11, at 10 p.m. ET. In response to a call-to-action shared at the end of each episode last season, thousands of emails were sent in by viewers and military witnesses with personal accounts of UAP sightings. In season two, each episode will center around a specific case or aspect of the modern UAP problem.
People who are excited about the momentum and trajectory of the company's efforts are invited to join 2,000 shareholders who have invested in TTSA under the Reg A+ Securities and Exchange Commission Act.
Visit https://invest.tothestarsacademy.com for more information on how to invest.
Disclaimer: The offering will be made only by means of an offering circular. An offering statement on Form 1-A relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and has become qualified. The securities offered by To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science Inc. are speculative. Investing in shares of To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science Inc. involves significant risks. The investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that such investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities, and if a public market develops following the offering, it may not continue. The Company cannot accept investments from Canadian citizens or residents. The Common Stock will not be listed on any national securities exchange. The shares of Common Stock do not currently trade on any stock exchange or market.
For additional information on To the Stars Academy of Arts and Science Inc.'s offering and any other related topics, please review the Form 1-A offering circular that can be found HERE.
Additional information concerning risk factors related to the offering, including those related to the business, government regulations, intellectual property and the offering in general, can be found at the Risk Factors section of the Form 1-A offering circular.
Media Contact:
Olga Moreno
541-306-0595
Related Images
to-the-stars-academy-of-arts.jpg
To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science
To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science logo