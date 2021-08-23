JUPITER, Fla., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to broadcast a new episode on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 2:30 PM ET, via CNBC. Check local listings for more information.
Advancements will discover how Trawely is using artificial intelligence to introduce truly borderless healthcare options across different states and countries – providing patients with reduced wait times and treatment costs, while improving the quality of care.
With a look at eNotaryLog, the show will explore how remote online notarization is leveraging multiple technological advances in security to provide unparalleled protection and integrity to the signing of a document. Spectators will see how machine learning and algorithms are being used to authenticate credentials and secure processes.
Educating about the latest innovations in oncology and inflammatory disease treatment, this segment will explore a novel platform developed by Deka Biosciences, Inc. (Deka Biosciences) that will enable the delivery of next generation cytokine or combination of cytokines to a specific tissue of interest. Viewers will learn how this cutting-edge technology, termed Diakines™, has led to the development of two potential therapeutic molecules involving an affinity modified Interleukin 10 cytokine.
Audiences will also learn how the G-CoinTM token, powered by blockchain technology, is working to solve the compliance and price volatility issues hampering wholesale digital asset adoption, and is opening channels to make gold a more accessible, liquid, everyday medium of exchange. See firsthand how the underlying Responsible GoldTM is digitally tracked from mine to refinery to vault, to ensure G-CoinTM represents the highest level of integrity, transparency, and sustainability in the gold sector
"From artificial intelligence to the latest digital tools and technologies, this episode will explore how innovation continues to impact society," said Sarah McBrayer, creative director for DMG Productions and Advancements.
###
About Advancements and DMG Productions:
The Advancements television series is an information-based educational program, targeting recent advances across a number of industries and economies. Featuring state-of-the-art solutions and important issues facing today's consumers and business professionals, Advancements focuses on cutting-edge developments, and brings this information to the public with the vision to enlighten about how technology and innovation continue to transform our world.
Backed by experts in various fields, and a team dedicated to education and advancement, DMG Productions consistently produces commercial-free, educational programming on which both viewers and networks depend.
For more information visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call (866) 496-4065.
Media Contact
Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, info@advancementstv.com
SOURCE Advancements