JUPITER, Fla., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to broadcast a new episode on Saturday, June 12, 2021 via CNBC. Check local listings for more information.
The show will explore Kids' Doc on Wheels (KDOW), sponsors of the iCare Telemedicine Center, which serves as a community-based health clinic in schools, early head-start programs, parks, and recreation facilities and apartment complexes. Viewers will learn how the KDOW Medical Mobile Unit (MMU) serves as a primary care provider, as well as a compliment to community pediatricians in order to improve children's access to pediatric medical, dental, and behavioral health services.
Advancements will educate about First Light Safety Products' patent-pending illuminated technology. Spectators will see how the technology is revolutionizing safety throughout the school bus industry via its ultra-bright illumination in order to significantly improve the school bus's awareness and visibility, allowing motorists to quickly distinguish between the school bus and other vehicles on the road.
With a focus on Elephant Learning, viewers will see how the technology uses information to find the gaps in understanding and how it fills them with the most effective activities to help advance children forward to the next level. Audiences will discover how Elephant Learning uses the latest scientific research in mathematics education to empower children.
The episode will also explore GuideStar Eldercare's (GuideStar) mission to enhance the quality of life for shared patients by easing suffering, while actively promoting safety, functionality, and dignity. Viewers will see what makes GuideStar's care innovative. Hearing from experts in the field, audiences will learn how GuideStar helps long-term care facilities establish and maintain high standards of care and compliance.
"In this ever-changing, technology-driven world, innovative ideas and developments continue to create new ways for society to flourish," said Sarah McBrayer, creative director for DMG Productions and Advancements. "We look forward to sharing this information with the public."
