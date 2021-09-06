JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson is scheduled to broadcast a new episode on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 2:30 PM ET, via CNBC. Check local listings for more information.
Viewers will hear about Michelin Scotland Innovation Parc's (MSIP) mission to drive growth and diversity in the Scottish economy. The segment will address the global climate emergency and will explore how MSIP is building a dynamic and creative home for innovators, manufacturers, and skills leaders.
With a look at ACTS/DADSS, the show will discover how the government and the automotive industry have joined forces to fund research into advancing the state of alcohol detection systems in vehicles. Spectators will learn about the technology created by DADSS and will hear how ACTS/ADADSS is focused on preventing drunk driving deaths on a large scale.
Travelling to Gainesville, Florida, the segment will explore how Carbonxt Inc. (Carbonxt) is developing and manufacturing advanced carbon technologies to help meet the rising crises of emerging contaminants, global emissions, and more. Joined by seasoned executives and industry experts, audiences will learn how the bold, experienced team of engineers carries out innovative development techniques, while building on current solutions.
Advancements will also explore how HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) is building a bridge from the blockchain sector to traditional capital markets via its state-of-the-art green energy-powered data center facilities, which produce newly minted digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, continuously on the cloud.
"From innovations in road safety to developments in creating a more sustainable environment, this episode explores some of the technologies responsible for improving our world," said Sarah McBrayer, creative director for DMG Productions and Advancements.
