Visitors can set the tone for their summer vacation with Chattanooga's Summer PLAYlist and create memories they'll want to put on repeat. Chattanooga's Summer PLAYlist is a personalized vacation itinerary created by visitors to reflect their interests like outdoor adventures, music festivals, and food tours. With so much to do in the city, a hand-picked PLAYlist is the best way to experience Chattanooga like a local and explore to the beat of their own drum.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This summer, experience the city like a local and create lasting memories to put on repeat. All summer long, the Scenic City will be filled with sounds of soulful beats from Rick Rushing at Riverbend, leaves crushing under hiking feet at Stringer's Ridge, laughter over dinner with friends, and children playing in the Coolidge Park water fountains. With so many ways to explore, the Chattanooga Tourism Co. has made it easy for visitors to do it all with Chattanooga's Summer PLAYlist.
Chattanooga's Summer PLAYlist allows visitors to hand-pick their activities and curate their personalized experience. Visitors will build their PLAYlists with leisurely or heart-pumping outdoor adventures, organized or self-guided tours, the best culinary jams and eats in the city, and summer events. In addition, the Chattanooga Tourism Co. has made travel planning even easier with a PLAYlist Shuffle. The shuffle generates two options per category for those wanting recommendations on how to build out their PLAYlist and get the most out of their visit.
Chattanooga is a top summer destination, with TripAdvisor naming it The Hidden Gem of Tennessee, while Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards included the Scenic City in its Hot List of Where to Travel Next. A destination for outdoor activity, Chattanooga is the first city voted Best Town Ever twice by Outside Magazine.
Visitors will quickly realize why Chattanooga has acclaimed such recognition while enjoying the city's summer offerings, from paddleboarding down the Tennessee River and finding the freshest produce at the Chattanooga Market to enjoying live music at Nightfall and jumping into a nearby swimming hole.
Chattanooga is centrally located in the Southeast at the intersections of I-75, I-24, and I-59, with an airport only ten miles from downtown, allowing for less traveling and more time for play. Once in the city, visitors can easily navigate downtown by taking the free electric shuttle, using the bike share system with more than 400 bicycles at 40+ locations, or on foot.
Tune into Chattanooga's Summer PLAYlist and become one of us at VisitChattanooga.com/Summer.
Everyone is invited to use #VisitChatt on social media for a chance to be featured by @VisitChatt on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
###
About the Chattanooga Tourism Co.
The Chattanooga Tourism Co. Promotes and develops visitor experiences for our community's economic and social prosperity. Chattanooga has been named the Best Town Ever twice by Outside magazine, one of the 10 Best Small Cities in the U.S. by Conde Nast Traveler, and a Top 100 Best Places to Live by Livability.
DOWNLOADABLE PHOTOS: SUMMER IN CHATTANOOGA
Media Contact
Hannah Hammon, Chattanooga Tourism Co., 423-424-4433, hannah@chattanoogatourism.com
SOURCE Chattanooga Tourism Co.