BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TuneCore, the global leader in digital music distribution for independent artists worldwide, has launched operations across Latin America. Owned by Paris-based Believe, TuneCore LATAM will support artists in Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Domican Republic, Puerto Rico and Spain.
TuneCore distributes independent music to a network of more than 150 digital stores and streaming services worldwide, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, TikTok, Claro Musica and Deezer. The company boasts 8 fully localized websites and 13 language options including Spanish and pays out more than US $1 million to artists each day. Last October, TuneCore passed the $2 billion mark in revenue paid to artists.
TuneCore LATAM will be headed-up by Bruno Duque, who started his career at Sony Music in Los Angeles in the Latin Music Division before segueing into other areas of the industry. Before joining TuneCore, he was marketing manager at iMusica, the leading digital content distributor in Latin America, where he focused on licensing and label relations. For the past six months, he has been leading TuneCore Brazil and will now expand his remit to the wider region.
Said Faryal Khan-Thompson, Vice President, International to whom Duque will report, "Independent music continues to grow in market share on a worldwide basis. In Latin America in particular, there are many local artists, popular in their own countries, with so much potential to appeal to audiences around the world. With TuneCore and Bruno on the ground in LATAM, we are able to localize our operations and communicate with these artists to support them both locally and globally."
"Latin America is a region rich and diverse in music," said Duque. "Whether it is Puerto Rican reggaeton, Dominican merengue, Colombian cumbia, or myriad other genres, there is so much musical creativity going on in the region that not only deserves to be heard by a wider audience, but also deserves to generate revenue for the artists. As digital music and streaming services continue to grow across LATAM, TuneCore is ready to support independent artists to create larger audiences and long-lasting, sustainable careers."
Latin America has, like the rest of the world, witnessed a substantial rise in the uptake of streaming services. In Colombia, for example, 60 percent of music industry revenue is now sourced from digital sources, almost triple what it was only a few years ago. Likewise, in Mexico, a 2019 digital audio study by nPeople and NeuroMedia found that 57 percent of all music is listened to through streaming services.
In conjunction with the announcement, TuneCore LATAM launches #ASÍdeIndependiente in celebration of the company's 15th anniversary earlier this year, offering all independent artists 25% off the first year's distribution of a single or album with the code, TUNECORELATAM. The company's groundbreaking loyalty educational program, TuneCore Rewards, launches in Spanish in April.
http://www.tunecore.com/es/ (Spanish)
http://www.tunecore.com/br/ (Portuguese/Brazil)
TuneCore is the global platform for independent musicians to build audiences and careers — with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, TikTok, Deezer, and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, New Orleans, Atlanta, and Austin, and global operations in the UK, Australia, Japan, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, India, and Brazil.
