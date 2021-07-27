BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by Paris-based global digital music company Believe, has launched an innovative new service, TuneCore Cover Art, aimed to help independent artists create professional looking artwork for their singles and albums for Free.
The TuneCore Cover Art tool was developed in-house by TuneCore's Client Success team as a response to artists' voicing their challenges with producing polished cover art to accurately represent their music on screen. Independent artists asked the company for a solution, and they delivered.
The service offers dozens of images, filters, and fonts and a variety of layouts. Because of the myriad choices, each cover art image can be a totally unique representation of the artists' creative vision.
Stated Andreea Gleeson, Co-head and Chief Revenue Officer, TuneCore, "Independent artists wear a lot of hats and one of them is creative director. Who better to interpret an artist's music into a graphic design than the artist themselves? We are thrilled to introduce this innovative, intuitive, and easy to use tool as another free service when artists choose TuneCore as their distributor. It's yet another way that TuneCore gives you more."
The cover art creator is the most recent addition to a suite of innovative artist tools created to empower independent artists which also include TuneCore Rewards, a first of its kind, multi-level educational program where artists can unlock rewards and VIP status through career education and TuneCore Certified where artists get digital plaques for streaming milestones beginning from 100 and going all the way to the billions. The launch of TuneCore Cover Art demonstrates TuneCore's continued commitment to helping artists' grow their careers.
About TuneCore
TuneCore is the global platform for independent musicians to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, and Austin, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan and Singapore across 4 continents. http://www.tunecore.com
About Believe
Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,270 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness, and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack and AllPoints.
Believe is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV. PA, ISIN : FR0014003FE9)
Media Contact
Maria Ho-Burge, TuneCore, +1 (917) 929-4888, maria@tunecore.com
SOURCE TuneCore