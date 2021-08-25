BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by Paris-based global digital music company Believe, has promoted Andreea Gleeson to the role of Chief Executive Officer. The announcement was made today by Denis Ladegaillerie, Chief Executive Officer, Believe.
Gleeson was appointed Chief Revenue Officer last year and wasted no time transforming TuneCore into one of the most dynamic and innovative companies in the independent music space. Under her guidance, TuneCore has pushed the envelope and innovated, bridging together great product and technology with branding and marketing to create a Best-In-Class service for independent artists, both for today and tomorrow.
Over the last year Gleeson has led the launch of leading-edge product and technology solutions, inventive marketing campaigns, aggressive international expansion, groundbreaking artist education, Best-in-Class artist support, as well as forged new store and streaming partnerships while achieving premier status and participating in exclusive innovative beta tests with current stores. TuneCore has become the leading independent DIY digital music distributor because Gleeson has prioritized putting artists first by giving them MORE – more services, more support, more money and more global reach.
She created key strategic partnerships with YouTube (YouTube Shorts), Facebook (Independent Artist Program) and Spotify (Discovery Mode). Earlier this year, she created and launched TuneCore Rewards and TuneCore Certified, two unique artist education and recognition programs which aim to level the playing field for independent artists. Gleeson also rose as a fierce advocate for female-identifying creators, commissioning the MIDiA Research study BE THE CHANGE: Women Making Music 2021 to identify why independent female creators remain underrepresented in the music industry, raise awareness on their challenges and begin to incite change through strategic alliances with partners across all areas of the music industry.
Stated Ladegaillerie, "When Andreea joined TuneCore 5 years ago, she brought with her a fresh perspective and proceeded to challenge music industry norms while continuing to innovate and build the company. This promotion recognizes her leadership skills, expertise across product, technology, and marketing, as well as her keen understanding of artist and label needs during a period of accelerated growth in the independent music market. Andreea's elevation to CEO also underscores Believe's commitment to gender parity and empowering female leaders. I'm thrilled that she will lead TuneCore, as we shape the future of music around the world to best serve and develop independent artists."
Commented Gleeson, "I'm inspired daily by the talented artists and industry leading team who make TuneCore the most innovative and forward thinking independent digital music distributor in the world. I truly believe in our mission – in step with our parent company Believe - to serve artists at every stage of development and will continue to build TuneCore to be the destination where artists can start, grow and manage their careers, while working to level the playing field for all independent artists."
Matt Barrington will continue as Chief Operating Officer and expand his operational purview to encompass all TuneCore departments, working in concert with Andreea to lead the company.
Gleeson came to TuneCore after years as an eCommerce pioneer in the retail industry, having been at the forefront of retail's digital transformation. She drove the digital strategy growing Hudson Bay and Lord & Taylor's eCommerce business from the ground up, consistently delivering double to triple-digit comps in both banners, eventually surpassing the sales volumes of the retail giants' flagship stores. She received her Bachelor of Business Administration from Pace University. To the music industry, she brings a unique perspective as well as the digital and marketing expertise necessary to modernize the company. Her perspective, originally as an outsider, has helped her build the company, unencumbered by the traditional industry norms and standards.
About TuneCore
TuneCore is the global platform for independent musicians to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, and Austin, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan and Singapore across 4 continents. http://www.tunecore.com
About Believe
Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,270 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Believe, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack and AllPoints.
Believe is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: BLV.PA, ISIN : FR0014003FE9)
