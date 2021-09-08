BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, owned by global music company Believe, has named Nicholas Krus to the position of Vice President, Marketing. He will report to Andreea Gleeson, Chief Executive Officer, TuneCore. As head of marketing, Krus will manage all marketing efforts on behalf of the independent digital music powerhouse.
In his new role, Krus will oversee all areas of marketing including brand, acquisition, retention, analytics, and research. Most recently, as Senior Director of Client Marketing, Nick oversaw customer acquisition and integrated marketing, helping spread awareness about TuneCore's best-in-class music services, and providing guidance and strategy across various marketing campaigns and cross-team initiatives. He was a key architect of the groundbreaking TuneCore Rewards program, TuneCore Certified digital awards and the TuneCore Artwork Creator – all exclusively available to TuneCore artists and labels.
Commented Gleeson, "Nick is that rare individual who is actively right and left brained. He can analyze data one minute, then turn around and produce highly creative and innovative marketing initiatives. I trust that under his leadership, TuneCore's best in class marketing team will continue putting artists first - listening to what they want in order to advance their careers - and delivering innovative initiatives to uniquely meet those needs."
Senior Director Melanie Seddon will continue to lead Brand Marketing, encompassing social media, branding and events on a global level for TuneCore. Currently TuneCore has 11 social media channels, having increased followers 38% (+ 190,000 YOY) over the past year.
Also reporting into Krus are Erica Quinn, who has been promoted to Senior Director of Client Marketing, with additional responsibility for Acquisition Marketing, and Reva Sookraj continuing in her role as Manager of Consumer & Market Research.
Said Krus, "I've been blessed to work with extremely talented colleagues who execute with expertise and efficiency at every turn. I am extremely excited to continue to put artists first in everything we do and thank Andreea for believing in me to take on this mission."
Krus worked as an Analyst at Warner Music Group before starting at TuneCore over six years ago. He began his tenure at TuneCore as an analyst and quickly transitioned over to the marketing department.
About TuneCore
TuneCore is the global platform for independent musicians to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, and Austin, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan and Singapore across 4 continents. http://www.tunecore.com
About Believe
Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,270 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Believe, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack and AllPoints.
Believe is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: BLV.PA, ISIN : FR0014003FE9)
