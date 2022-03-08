BROOKLYN, N.Y., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading independent DIY digital music distributor TuneCore, a division of global digital music company Paris-based Believe, has launched a new store, Chinese social platform, Douyin, owned by Bytedance. The announcement was made today by Andreea Gleeson, Chief Executive Officer, TuneCore.
Douyin is the sister-app to TikTok and one of the most visited and downloaded social apps in China, with a broad audience of over 670 million active monthly users. The app allows users to record 15-second videos while also offering discovery features as well as an in-app store, livestreaming and gaming. Currently only available in China, it is one of the country's most popular platforms for discovering new artists.
Gleeson commented, "By adding Douyin to our suite of digital store and streaming partners, TuneCore continues to offer more ways for independent artists to find fans from around the world. The extremely popular Chinese app allows artists to utilize premium marketing and promotional tools, while taking advantage of Douyin's proven viral discovery algorithms to expand their reach."
In the Chinese market, Douyin is currently #1 in short-video app in terms of monthly active users, and ranks #2 in all social networking sites, behind WeChat. It remains the #1 short video platform in terms of brand value (Campaign, October, 2021).
About TuneCore
TuneCore is the global platform for independent musicians to build audiences and careers – with technology and services across distribution, publishing administration and a range of promotional services. TuneCore Music Distribution services help artists, labels and managers sell their music through Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Deezer, TikTok, Tencent and more than 150 download and streaming stores worldwide, while retaining 100 percent of their sales revenue and rights for a low annual flat fee. TuneCore Music Publishing Administration assists songwriters by administering their compositions through licensing, registration, worldwide royalty collections, and placement opportunities in film, TV, commercials, video games and more. The TuneCore Artist Services portal offers a suite of tools and services that enable artists to promote their craft, connect with fans, and get their music heard. TuneCore, part of Believe, is headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, with offices in Los Angeles, Nashville, Atlanta, and Austin, and operates globally through local teams based in the UK, Germany, France, Belgium, Italy, Russia, Brazil, Mexico, Nigeria, South Africa, India, Japan and Singapore across 5 continents. http://www.tunecore.com
About Believe
Believe is one of the world's leading digital music companies. Believe's mission is to develop independent artists and labels in the digital world by providing them the solutions they need to grow their audience at each stage of their career and development. Believe's passionate team of digital music experts around the world leverages the Group's global technology platform to advise artists and labels, distribute and promote their music. Its 1,401 employees in more than 50 countries aim to support independent artists and labels with a unique digital expertise, respect, fairness and transparency. Believe offers its various solutions through a portfolio of brands including TuneCore, Nuclear Blast, Naïve, Groove Attack and AllPoints.
Believe is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: BLV.PA, ISIN: FR0014003FE9).
