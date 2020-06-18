SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On a live stream on TwitchTV, Super Bowl running back Robert Turbin and Bridget Case hosted the Livestream Racial Injustice Roundtable, presented by Turbo Talk, which took place live on Amazon's Twitch Platform on Wednesday, June 17, 2020, and featuring HBO Baller's star Donovan Carter, NFL Alumni Ricardo Lockette and Darius Butler, alongside Black Rights Matter Activists.
Robert and Bridget are proud to partner with Twitch to present the first in a series of live-streamed roundtables to raise funding for the Black Lives Matter Crisis.
LINK TO LIVESTREAM: https://youtu.be/CEOdMWe_Wdo
https://www.twitch.tv/robertjturbin
- More than 5,000 live viewers during the two-hour broadcast
- Episode 2 will feature more celebrities and air live on June 30, 2020
- Guests will include current athlete, hall of famers, and Olympians
"This is real people, talking about their real lives, and we're not shying away from exposing our own experiences growing up, whatever those may be," said Turbin. "We are going to continue to be part of this conversation for as long as it takes."
Media Inquiries: Matthew Rodgers / Executive Producer / Turbo Talk Live - therodge83@gmail.com
