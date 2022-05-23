A new sustainable, locally roasted coffee brand will donate 10% of sales to the Biscayne Bay Foundation, in an effort to preserve Biscayne Bay and the wildlife that inhabit it
MIAMI, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hospitality industry expert Steve Turk, founder of Turk Hospitality Ventures and creator of The Hospitality Mentor Podcast, is excited to announce the launch of Biscayne Coffee. This newly developed eco-friendly coffee brand was founded with a giving spirit and a big idea: to enjoy delicious coffee roasted in Miami while helping save Biscayne Bay and the wildlife that inhabit it for future generations to enjoy. 10% of all Biscayne Coffee sales will be donated to the Biscayne Bay Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in South Florida, whose mission is to increase awareness of the health, safety, and sustainability of waterways on Biscayne Bay.
Biscayne Coffee features a variety of delicious hand-crafted, locally brewed, Fairtrade gourmet coffee, as well as coffee mugs, tumblers, and branded merch. Turk hopes the brand will help play an instrumental role in the support of clean water, marine eco-friendly sustainable initiatives, and long-term initiatives to help preserve Biscayne Bay for all to enjoy.
Biscayne Coffee's product lineup includes:
- Biscayne Blend Dark Roast: This is Biscayne Coffee's signature blend originating from Indonesia, Central, and South America. This fully washed blend brings the complex, darker flavors a dark roast lover expects featuring hints of dark chocolate, raspberry, and sugar cane.
- Biscayne Single Origin Colombia: The medium roast blend originates from farmers in the remote region of South of Huila. This fully washed and sun-dried blend is carefully selected with tasting notes that feature orange, caramel, and milk chocolate flavor.
- Biscayne Blend Light Roast: A lightly roasted coffee blend with a citrusy, sweet, and complex aroma that offers flavors of Grapefruit, Apple, Caramel, and Roasted Hazelnuts.
Passionate about the preservation of Biscayne Bay and his hometown, Turk was witness to a life-changing experience at Biscayne Bay that inspired the creation of the coffee brand. "In the summer of 2020, a massive fish kill took place on the bay due to lack of oxygen in the water. Among the mass of dead fish, I found a dead manatee, while walking with my younger daughter and son along the bay. Angry and saddened by this experience, I thought there had to be something big I could do to help. The next morning as I was sipping my morning coffee and looking out at the bay the idea struck. Biscayne Coffee was born," said Turk. "I want my children and all families to experience the magic of Biscayne Bay the way that I did. I hope this coffee inspires and brings awareness to help preserve Biscayne Bay for future generations to enjoy."
Biscayne Coffee is already generating great interest from the local community. It is now the official coffee found in all 42 Tangy Management vacation rentals throughout the South Florida area. Additionally, Biscayne Coffee is the official sponsor of the "Good Morning Hospitality" podcast and the "Morning brew" newsletter.
Biscayne Coffee is available for purchase on Monday, May 23, 2022, and is sold exclusively online at http://www.biscaynecoffee.com. The coffee bags can be purchased at $18.96 (in honor of the year Miami was founded: 1896). Additionally, a variety of Biscayne Coffee gear can be purchased on the website including travel mugs, coffee mugs, t-shirts, and insulated tumblers starting at $3.99.
For additional information and where to purchase, visit http://www.biscaynecoffee.com. For downloadable high-resolution images of Biscayne Coffee, click here.
ABOUT BISCAYNE COFFEE:
ABOUT STEVE TURK- TURK HOSPITALITY VENTURES
Born and raised in Miami, Steve Turk is a 20-year hospitality veteran consultant for restaurants, hotels, vacation rentals, and hospitality startups. In his extensive career, Turk has overseen Food & Beverage operations as an executive for high-end luxury as well as lifestyle hotel brands. With tours of duty at Loews Hotels, Mandarin Oriental, Nobu Hotels, Trump Hotels, Delano, and Viceroy, he is uniquely suited to help hospitality businesses run more smoothly. Along with leading hotel teams of more than 500, Turk is the founder of Turk Hospitality Ventures a full-service consulting and startup advising firm that works with restaurants, resorts, vacation rentals, and startups to deliver curated hospitality solutions from ideation to implementation. Turk continues to expand his profile in the industry as host and creator of The Hospitality Mentor, where he aims to take listeners on a journey through these leaders' careers—their ups and downs, wild turns, and lessons learned.
Turk has been featured in Forbes, The Miami Herald, Deco Drive, and Time Out. With an array of experience from facilitating events such as Super Bowl parties to the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, including PGA Championships, Fortune 500 conferences, and concerts with artists such as Bon Jovi and Post Malone just to name a few. Turk has been named among the Top 25 Social Media Influencers in Hospitality by the International Hospitality Institute.
