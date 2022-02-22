MIAMI, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Steve Turk of Turk Hospitality Ventures, a Miami-based, full-service hospitality consulting firm, launches his new podcast, "The Hospitality Mentor." In the first-ever podcast of its kind, Turk taps into the hospitality industry's leading professionals who are paving the way in some of the industry's most highly coveted roles. Turk will take listeners on a journey through these leaders' careers—their ups and downs, wild turns, and lessons learned.
Turk already has an impressive list of guests lined up: James Beard Award-Winning Chef Allen Susser, Ben Potts, partner at Beaker & Gray, Brian Proctor, former Vice President Franchise Operations at Starwood Hotels, CEO of Tropical Distillers Buzzy Sklar, Gabriel Constantin, Managing Director at Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago, Mary Rogers, General Manager at Montage Laguna Beach, Mohan Koka, General Manager at Kimpton Surfcomber - South Beach, Paul Breslin, Managing Director at Horwath HTL Atlanta, Victor Feria, Managing Director at Tangy Management, and Zack Bush, owner of legendary Miami music venue, BALL & CHAIN, among others.
The first episode of "The Hospitality Mentor" launches Tuesday, February 22, and new episodes will be available to stream on Tuesdays thereafter. The podcast is available on major streaming services—Apple, Spotify, Google, Amazon Music, and Hospitality.FM.
"We are all looking for great mentors," Turk said. "Coming up in the industry, I always wondered how the senior leaders, executives, and founders got to where they were." Turk was curious about where they started, who mentored them, what challenges they faced and how they felt once they achieved their goals. He said he learned a great deal from his favorite podcasts, but he had yet to find a hospitality podcast that he loved that tapped into the adventure, creativity, and excitement that the hospitality industry is all about. So, he created his own.
With "The Hospitality Mentor," Turk looks forward to sharing his and his guests' insight and perspectives about the industry with his listeners. "They'll find out what it truly takes to make it in the amazing world of hospitality." He also wants them to be inspired: "I want listeners to know that the leaders and executives they report to or look up to started out just like them." And it is his hope they can come away from "The Hospitality Mentor" with tips that will help them in their careers.
Follow "The Hospitality Mentor" on Instagram at @the_hospitality_mentor on Twitter at @thehospmentor and on LinkedIn at The Hospitality Mentor Podcast
ABOUT TURK HOSPITALITY VENTURES
Founded by Steve Turk, Turk Hospitality Ventures is a full-service consulting and startup advising firm that works with restaurants, resorts, vacation rentals, and startups to deliver curated hospitality solutions from ideation to implementation. Turk has more than 20 years of luxury industry experience over the span of his successful career and Turk has been featured in Forbes, The Miami Herald, Deco Drive, and Time Out, and he has facilitated events such as Super Bowl parties, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, PGA Championships, Fortune 500 conferences, and concerts with artists such as Bon Jovi and Post Malone, to name a few. Turk has been named among the Top 25 Social Media Influencers in Hospitality by the International Hospitality Institute.
Media Contact
Cessie Cerrato, Cessie C. Communications, +1 786-295-0493, cessie@cessiec.com
SOURCE Turk Hospitality