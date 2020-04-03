NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Turner Publishing Company announces the launch of a new prestige imprint, KEYLIGHT BOOKS. The new imprint will focus on fiction titles that are adaptable for film, TV, and streaming. Under the direction of Stephanie Beard, Executive Editor at Turner Publishing Company, KEYLIGHT BOOKS will publish 12 new fiction titles annually with character-driven stories and compelling perspectives.
In preparation for the launch of the new imprint, Turner expanded its film and TV rights program in 2019, partnering with film and TV packaging veteran Carey Nelson Burch, founder of My Own Shingle and formerly of WME. In that time, Turner has concluded 10 film and TV deals with leading producers, including: Engage Entertainment, Echo Lake Entertainment, K&L Productions, and Sony Television.
Turner Publishing President and Publisher, Todd Bottorff, said of the new imprint, "We strive to bring to life creative and compelling voices and stories and as Turner's new titles are now competitive with the best books being published today, we strive to find the best opportunities for our books and authors. We see this new imprint as a means to solidify our entry into the world of film and TV."
Turner is excited to announce that Kim Hooper's ALL THE ACORNS ON THE FOREST FLOOR is the first book to be released under the KEYLIGHT BOOKS imprint. Turner Publishing has previously published two novels by Kim Hooper. Executive Editor, Stephanie Beard, says "Kim's books are some of the best upmarket fiction on the available, and are full of the most relatable and interesting characters that actors yearn to play and written with a deep sense of being and a witty humor that brings her characters to life on the page. When I read ACORNS, which is a story full of the heartfelt relationships of a This is Us combined with the drama and intrigue of a Big Little Lies, I knew that it was bigger than the pages it was printed on."
This first book for the new imprint will be published on September 15, 2020 and KEYLIGHT BOOKS has determined that their anticipated initial offset will be 100,000 copies. Audio rights have been sold, in preempt, to DREAMSCAPE MEDIA and a number of companies are currently reviewing the manuscript for adaptation.
About Turner Publishing Company
Founded in 1985, Turner Publishing Company is an award-winning independent publisher based in Nashville, Tennessee that currently publishes more than 5,000 titles. It has been named five times to Publishers Weekly's Fastest Growing Publishers List.
Kathleen Timberlake
901-485-3721
237192@email4pr.com
turnerpublishing.com