CORONA, Calif., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This month, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the new Google Partners program.

TurnKey Marketing has achieved 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program. The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with . This means TurnKey Marketing has exclusive access to highly sought after Alpha & Beta programs, giving our clients first access to Google innovations. TurnKey Marketing will also be exhibiting at the NADA Show in Las Vegas at booth #2949W, where they will be sharing the latest automotive digital marketing practices.

Statement From Google:

"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online."

  • Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing

This program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

We are extremely proud of our PPC Team for achieving this status. If you need help getting amazing results with your PPC dollars, contact TurnKey Marketing today for a no-obligation consultation! Call (866) 476-7748 today!

Media Contact

Drake Baerresen, TurnKey Marketing, 1 (951) 946-2203, sales@tkmkt.com

 

SOURCE TurnKey Marketing

