Turtle Beach & ROCCAT Deliver The High-Quality Console & PC Accessories Gamers Want This Holiday Season

Turtle Beach's Holiday 2020 Lineup Delivers Next-Gen Audio for the Next-Gen Consoles with the Top-selling Stealth 600 & Stealth 700 Gen 2 Wireless Console Gaming Headsets ROCCAT's Award-Winning PC Gear Redefines PC Gaming with the All-New Elo Series PC Headsets, New Optical & Compact Vulcan Keyboards, Lightweight Burst Mice & More