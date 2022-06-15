TutorMe, the on-demand online tutoring solution that matches K–12 and higher education students to qualified tutors in a one-on-one virtual space, earns two prestigious industry recognitions informed by a rigorous review process
LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TutorMe, an online tutoring solution creating access and opportunity for all students, was awarded two SIIA CODiE Awards for the Best Overall Education Solution and the Best Virtual Learning Solution. TutorMe received the highest scores from both rounds of judging of all products entered in the 48 education division categories, earning the best overall title. The annual CODiE Awards recognize the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.
TutorMe is an on-demand online tutoring service that matches K–12 and higher education students to qualified tutors 24/7 in a one-on-one virtual space. Students are matched with a tutor based on their own specific requests. They then receive tailored academic support through chat, or voice- and video-enabled tutoring in over 300 subjects, including math, reading and other core subjects. Through TutorMe's Client Dashboard, school administrators have access to recorded sessions and real-time usage analytics of enrolled students to monitor student progress, inform instructional practices and ensure appropriate use.
"We're deeply honored to be recognized as this year's best education technology solution. Our team is passionate about creating a future where no student feels lost or alone during their academic journey. These accolades affirm we're on the right track," said TutorMe's CEO and Co-founder Myles Hunter. "Thank you to SIIA, our district partners and all that have helped us make equitable access to high-quality tutoring possible during a time of greatest need in K–12 education."
Nationwide, schools and districts are making significant investments in online tutoring solutions like TutorMe to help accelerate learning in math and reading. Research shows that tutoring is a promising supplemental solution to address unfinished learning; a review of almost 200 rigorous studies found that high-dosage tutoring is one of the few school-based interventions with demonstrated, large and positive effects on both math and reading achievement.
"The 2022 EdTech CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees—the best of the best—that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today—from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"
The Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual winner announcement. Awards were given for products and services deployed specifically for education and learning professionals, including the top honor of the Best Overall Education Solution.
A SIIA CODiE Award win is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.
About TutorMe
TutorMe is a leading provider of 24/7 high-impact online tutoring, partnering with thousands of schools and higher ed institutions nationwide to give students equitable and unlimited access to live on-demand tutoring and professional essay reviews—at no cost to them or their families. Through TutorMe's on-demand online tutoring platform, students connect with qualified tutors in a one-on-one setting that helps students master concepts, build self-confidence and achieve academic success. Our award-winning Lesson Space replicates all the best parts of in-person learning—including face-to-face collaboration through live audio/video chat capabilities—while simultaneously empowering learners who feel more confident and productive in a virtual setting.
About the SIIA CODiE Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit https://www.siia.net/codie.
