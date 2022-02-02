SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TV One has wrapped production in Tennessee for its new original movie The Neighbor, slated to premiere in 2022. The movie tells the story of a medically retired police officer who is recently divorced and caring for her ailing father when a beautiful stranger enters her life. Emmy Award-winning director Victoria Rowell take viewers on this unpredictable ride with film stars Tim Reid (Sister,Sister , Greenleaf, Grey's Anatomy), Vicky Jeudy (Orange is the New Black) and Skyh Black (Sistas, Black Monday).
Former police detective Rochelle Sellers (Vicky Jeudy) has had a year for the ages. After being shot by an unknown assailant and forced to retire, she divorces her husband and has to testify against him as the key witness in a high-profile police corruption trial. To ensure she is protected, she decided to live in seclusion and take on the role of caretaker for her ill father. However, when Jesse Holmes (Skyh Black) moves in next door, Rochelle is smitten. The perceived fairy tale takes a turn for the worst when it appears that Jesse is not the man he professes to be.
The Neighbor cast features:
● Tim Reid as Ernest Sellers
● Vicky Jeudy as Rochelle Sellers
● Skyh Black as Jesse Holmes
The Neighbor was produced in accordance with COVID-19 health and wellness guidelines. To ensure the safety of cast and crew, all staff and crew members were tested and screened for symptoms prior to start of production and throughout shooting. A COVID-19 Supervisor was charged with the responsibility of ensuring compliance with safety protocols established for the duration of the production process.
THE NEIGHBOR is directed by Emmy Award-winning actress/director Victoria Rowell and produced for TV One by Je'Caryous Johnson (Je'Caryous Johnson Entertainment, LLC) and Jami McCoy-Langford. For TV One, Jason Ryan is the Executive Producer in Charge of Production, and Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting.
