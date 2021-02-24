SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TV One announced the spring lineup of its original, critically-acclaimed auto-biographical series UNCENSORED, with all-new episodes premiering on Sunday, March 21 at 10 p.m. ET/9C.
UNCENSORED, explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success, and obstacles they've faced throughout their careers. This season profiles Teddy Riley, Marsha Ambrosius, Donnie McClurkin, Kem, Remy Ma, Mona Scott Young, Lisa Leslie, and Jaleel White.
Airdates of TV One's upcoming new episodes of UNCENSORED are detailed below:
- Teddy Riley premieres Sunday, March 21
- Mona Scott-Young premieres Sunday, March 28
- Donnie McClurkin premieres Sunday, April 4
- Kem premieres Sunday, April 11
- Remy Ma premieres Sunday, April 18
- Marsha Ambrosius premieres Sunday, April 25
- Lisa Leslie premieres Sunday, May 2
- Jaleel White premieres Sunday, May 9
For more information on UNCENSORED, visit TV One's Youtube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on http://www.tvone.tv. Viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on TV One's Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv) Be sure to follow UNCENSORED on Facebook and Instagram (@Uncensored TVOne) using the hashtag #UncensoredTVOne.
UNCENSORED is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Keith Neal, James Seppelfrick and Paul Hall (Executive Producers), Jay Allen (Co-Executive Producer), and Nikki Byles (Producer) of Swirl Films. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive in Charge of Production; Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting; and Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production.
