SILVER SPRING, Md., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All-new episodes of TV One's original, docu-series, UNSUNG and UNCENSORED debut this Sunday, March 6. UNSUNG leads with Soul For Real at 9 p.m. ET / 8C followed by the season debut of UNCENSORED, which features the platinum-selling R&B singer, Keyshia Cole, at 10 p.m. ET / 9C. Each episode will be published on TV One. TV and TV One's social media platforms.
UNSUNG: Soul 4 Real
TV One's signature music biography series, UNSUNG, spotlights entertainment's most influential and talented artists. On this week's episode, Soul 4 Real, a quartet R&B group of brothers, share their story of brotherhood, early success, and industry mishaps. The Dalyrimple brothers clear the air on their life and their story.
UNSUNG, one of the network's longest-running series, highlights the careers and explores the personal lives of some of the most talented, versatile, and influential black vocal artists. The seven-time NAACP Image Award-winning series continues the season with equally unforgettable stories from a wide array of artists including Monie Love.
Airdates of TV One's upcoming new episodes of UNSUNG are detailed below:
Soul For Real (March 6)
Monie Love (March 13)
Thelma Houston (March 20)
Pete Rock (March 27)
PM Dawn (April 3)
Das EFX (April 10)
UNSUNG is narrated by actor Gary Anthony Williams and is executive produced by Frank Sinton and Arthur Smith of A. Smith & Co. Productions. Mark Rowland, Kysha Mounia and Jamecia Blount also serve as Executive Producers. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive Producer in Charge of Production, and Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting.
UNCENSORED: Keyshia Cole
The hit autobiographical series UNCENSORED explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. This week's episode highlights platinum-selling R&B singer Keyshia Cole. Through top selling albums and a hit tv-show, Keyshia is known for her transparency and authenticity. She has always shared her life through music and tv, but she's back with much more to share.
This season of UNCENSORED will end with Dade County, Florida's very own Trina on Sunday, April 24.
Airdates of TV One's upcoming new episodes of UNSUNG are detailed below:
Keyshia Cole (March 6)
Stevie J (March 13)
Master P (March 20)
Taye Diggs (March 27)
Salli Richardson-Whitfield (April 3)
Erica Campbell (April 10)*
Cee-Lo (April 17)*
Trina (April 24)
UNCENSORED is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Keith Neal, James Seppelfrick and Paul Hall (Executive Producers), Jay Allen (Co-Executive Producer), and Nikki Byles (Producer) of Swirl Films. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive in Charge of Production and Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting.
For more information on UNCENSORED and UNSUNG, visit TV One's Youtube Channel and check out exclusive, behind-the-scenes content on http://www.tvone.tv. Viewers can also join the conversation by connecting via social media on TV One's Twitter, Instagram and Facebook (@tvonetv) Be sure to follow UNCENSORED & UNSUNG on Facebook and Instagram (@Uncensored TVOne) using the hashtag #UncensoredTVOne and #UNSUNG.
