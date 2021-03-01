SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Mar. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TV Santa Barbara (TVSB), the region's community media access center which operates channels 17 and 71, announced today a "2021 TVSB Give Forward Program" which will support local non-profit organizations, humanitarian causes and individuals through media.
The mission of TV Santa Barbara is to empower people to make media that matters.The Give Forward initiative will support that mission by providing the Santa Barbara community with needed video production resources to include; public service announcements, live streaming and event coverage, fundraising videos, TV show production, editing along with equipment checkout and training.
"TVSB has a long history of supporting local non-profit organizations and giving voice to the community," said Erik Davis, Executive Director of TV Santa Barbara. "This year, we want to expand our impact through a more formalized and publicized Give Forward program with a focus on equity, inclusion and diversity."
Applications for TVSB's Give Forward program are now being accepted on the TVSB website at http://www.tvsb.tv/giveforward through Friday, April 30, 2021. The community is invited to apply for full or discounted media services. Applicants must live or do business in Santa Barbara County to qualify for the Give Forward Program. Preference will be given to productions that can be aired on community access television, channels 17 and 71. Additional preference will be given to those who are underrepresented in traditional media.
"One of TV Santa Barbara's guiding principles is community building," said Davis. "By providing media resources and a television platform, individuals and organizations are able to share their stories and expand their impact within Santa Barbara, building a stronger community for all."
Last year, TVSB helped produce 805 Inspires!, a video production collaboration with the County Office of Arts. The 15-minute family-friendly videos helped local museums, gardens and cultural institutions share their stories and connect with broader audience through video. Throughout the pandemic, TVSB also helped local festivals transition to televised and virtual events while also supporting our local schools in the time of virtual graduations. And, over 200 non-profit organizations were featured in community access television programming.
About TV Santa Barbara
TV Santa Barbara (TVSB) is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization which operates two community access television channels, 17 and 71. TVSB's mission is to empower people to make media that matters. We do this by providing residents with the knowledge, resources and tools to create their own original programming.
With studios at 329 S. Salinas Street, TVSB provides members with access to video production equipment and electronic media resources to facilitate public dialogue, free speech and participatory democracy; to foster local creativity, education and culture; and to reflect our diverse and amazing community.
