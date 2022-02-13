SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TV Santa Barbara (TVSB), the region's community media access center since 1974, is collaborating with Healing Justice SB and the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara to produce and air impactful local programming honoring Black History Month.
"We are proud to provide a platform where our community's diverse stories can be shared," said Erik Davis, Executive Director of TV Santa Barbara. "These community partnerships are especially meaningful as we celebrate and recognize the history, achievements and influences of our black community."
Each Wednesday at 7pm on Channel 17, TVSB will air a new episode of Voices of Liberation now through March 23, 2022. Tune in for conversations with black community members, BIPOC grass-root community organizers and activists that are building healthy restorative and inclusive communities.
Each Saturday in February at 9am on Channel 17, TVSB will air Chocolate Baby Story Time, a 30-minute show produced by Healing Justice SB. This family-friendly program celebrates the joy of blackness and the joy of reading. Gather the entire family as Santa Barbara leaders and educators read beloved children's books and share sing-a-long songs.
Also in February, TV Santa Barbara will air a special program honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King. This new program, produced by TVSB and the Martin Luther King Jr. Committee of Santa Barbara, will feature guest speakers, messages from elected officials, dance and inspirational choir music.
"On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are grateful that TVSB has enthusiastically supported our efforts," said E. Onja Brown, president of the Martin Luther King Jr Committee of Santa Barbara. "It is knowing and working with organizations like TV Santa Barbara that makes what we are trying to accomplish in the community worthwhile."
For a full schedule, visit http://www.tvsb.tv. All videos and programs will be archived and available on TVSB's YouTube channel at http://www.youtube.com/tvsantabarbara.
About TV Santa Barbara
TV Santa Barbara (TVSB) is a 501(c) 3 non-profit organization which operates two community access television channels, 17 and 71. TVSB's mission is to empower people to make media that matters. TVSB does this by providing residents with the knowledge, resources, and tools to create their own original programming. TV Santa Barbara has served as the local media access center since 1974.
With studios at 329 S. Salinas Street, TVSB provides members with access to video production equipment and electronic media resources to facilitate public dialogue, free speech, and participatory democracy; to foster local creativity, education and culture; and to reflect our diverse and amazing community.
