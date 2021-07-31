TVNET /WRLD1 Announces launch of NFT1X as a TV Network formatted NFT information resource and global community further linked to an NFT Digital Assets Exchange

 By TVNET Inc

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nathan Sassover, CEO of TVNET/WRLD1 today announced the launch of NFT1X as a TV network formatted NFT information resource/social channel further linked to an NFT Digital Assets Exchange for Digital Media collections inclusive of the underlying IP-Intellectual Property of those assets fully owned by TVNET/WRLD1 and its affiliates.

Sassover noted: "NFT1X immediately differentiates itself from the variety of art driven marketplaces in that all video content has been verifiably created and is fully owned by TVNET/WRLD1 and the conveyance to Buyers as NFT tokenized assets can also be accompanied by the underlying IP elements further validating asset ownership."

These IP elements include domain name and web site ownership, copyrights and trademarks or pending trademarks [where applicable].

Currently the NFT portfolio comprises over 220 on air TVNetworks and 52 half hours of a live action Kids/Family TV series with further content creation in process and scaling to maintain the range provided in the initial phase of NFT1X.com

Sassover stated: " The NFT category of crypto has been dominated by a first wave comprised of high-profile artists and sports fandom. In reality the promise of NFTs will more enduringly be utilized for authentication and certifiable ownership within the blockchain protocols of real assets with an established history and recognition factor, enabling more diverse NFT asset categories within a broader range of industry verticals."

NFT1X is more narrowly focused on a hybrid model conjoining a primary Marketplace for its large and extensive range of alternative Digital Assets originating as video collections /classic TV Series extending to geo centric TV networks across the 8 regions of the world.

Sassover further noted: "The intent is from inception to create a secondary market for value continuity,  liquidity and more dynamic deeper transactional commerce far beyond art, trendy memes and sports cards.

NFT1X was created to enlarge the definition and totality of asset ownership by offering tokenized NFTs inclusive of the underlying IP-Intellectual Property of the physical assets which are specifically Digital Media based domain names and on air geo centric web networks across the 8 regions of the world.

The NFT1X content thrust is provided via the added dimension of deepening asset ownership with the value enhancing inclusion of all IP-intellectual property attributable to the NFT tokenized asset "

NFT1X

NFT Digital Assets Exchange

Digital Media Assets inclusive of NFT Intellectual Property ownership

NFT1X.com

WRLD1.com

NFT Digital Assets Exchange

The enduring power of digital transformation and its tectonic effect across the continuum of innovation.

NFT1X Digital Intellectual Assets portfolio commenced aggregation in 1994.

The IP portfolio converges digital brand strategy in reimagining legacy geocentric destinations and key industry verticals worldwide within engaging and compelling web environments.

INTERNET TV NETWORKS

The evolution of web assets directed to a mobile netcast architecture of high profile geocentric branded TV networks and legacy destinations across 8 world regions.

Objective:

Enabling primary NFT purchase and secondary trading of

domains and associated web networks and video collections.

        ■  On Air Networks

WEBRANDS             ■  WRLD1.com



PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW: DIGITAL ASSETS



Asset                                 

Networks on Air

Group1                          



■NYC Metro Group          



NewYorkCityTV.com.

The Network of New York

Manhatn.com

Manhattan 24/7

NY1TV.com



EU Metro Group

EUTV1.com 

FrankfurtTV.com

GenevaTV.com

LATAm Metro Group

CDMXTV.com

SaoPaulo1.com

Asset Group2

■NewsGroup

NewsTV1.com 

USNews

TV.com

USCapitolTV.com

CanadaNewsTV.com

EUNews

TV.com

USEUTV.com 

MiddleEastTV.com

IsraelTVNews.com

IsraelUAE.com

RussiaNewsTV.com

APAC1.com

AsiaNewsTV.com

AUNZTV.com

JapanNewsTV.com

USChinaTV.com

ChinaNewsTV.com

Asset Group3

■Finance/ Investing / Crypto

InvestTV.com

STOCXS.com

30DOW.com

FXAPAC.com.

CRPTQ.com

NFT1X.com

FNTEQ.com

BTCETHTV.com

Commodties.com

Asset Group4

■Mobile/Social

VdeoChat.com

VdeoCall.com

Asset Group5

■Travel /Leisure

Jetflites.com

Airflites.com 

Planeflite.com

CitiesTV.com

Asset Group6

■Media Guides

Streemd.com

Asset Group7

■Shopping

SHOPN0W.com

Fshions.com

RepairsTV.com

Asset Group8

■Lifestyle /Leisure

CannabisLTD.com

CannabisCN.com

WinesTV.com

SonomaNapa.com

BHPOTV.com

AspenTV.com

Asset Group9

■Luxury

Lxurious.com

Asset Group10

■Real Estate

PropertiesTV.com

RealtorsTV.com

Asset Group11

■Health Wellness

Covid19TV.com

E0NS.com

MaleAging.com

FemaleAging.com

NeuroMedica.com 

HealthMedica.com 

WorldCancerInstitute.com  

NiteSleep.com

Asset Group12

■StateTVNetworks

NevadaTV.com

TennesseeTV.com

GeorgiaTV.com

OregonTV.com

MarylandTV.com

Asset Group13

■Sports

USTVSports.com

WorldSoccerTV.com

USSoccerTV.com

FutballTV.com

eSprtsTV.com

F1AL.com

Asset Groupl14

■ Film /TV

CineVue.com

007Channel.com

Asset Group15

Regional News

LANewsTV.com

NYLATV.com

SFNewsTV.com

WestHwd.com

TVVegas.com

TVEMEA.com

LatinAmericaTV.com

Asset Group16

■China Metro Group

BeijingTV.com.cn

ShanghaiTV.com.cn

ShenzhenTV.com.cn

Asset Group17

■Business/Finance

CorpTV.com

InvestTV.com

STOCXS.com

Commodties.com

CrdtCard.com

Asset Group18

■Automotive

Automobles.com

Asset Group19

■Sports Betting

USPokerTV.com

USBetsTV.com

ePlayTV.com

BettorsTV.com

BetsLV.com

Asset Group20

■Kids/Family.

Entertainment

KidsNetTV/FOX Network

DynamoDuck.com

Asset Group21

■Music

MUSIQK.com

CONTACT

Lauren Holt

News@WRLD1.com 

SOURCE TVNET Inc

