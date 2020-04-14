PHILADELPHIA, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the ongoing stay-in-place reality to prevent spread of the novel coronavirus, TVWorthWatching.com has launched a one-minute (-ish) video email service, "Best TV Tomorrow." Subscribers to the no-cost service receive a daily email with a link to the TVWorthWatching YouTube channel to watch a short video featuring veteran TV Critic David Bianculli, who tells viewers – in his usual and pun-filled entertaining style – the best TV to watch tomorrow. In addition, subscribers receive special "Bianculli's Binge" editions to help identify the best deep-dive content.
Known for his decades of insightful reviews and interviews on NPR's "Fresh Air," Mr. Bianculli brings over 45 years of professional TV reviewing insight to each review. Taped from various locations in his home, each day's video gives a recommendation, where a show can be seen, and a few tidbits about what makes it TV Worth Watching.
"We're all at home, struggling to maintain our equilibrium during this difficult time. The escapism, insight and joy that TV brings us has never been more essential," Bianculli says. "But with hundreds of channels, cable outlets and streaming services – and more added each day, it seems – viewers seek guidance to uncover the very best of what's available. So, from my home to yours, here's my daily suggestion, one day in advance, on what to watch. Or stream. Or whatever."
In addition to the free video email service, the TVWorthWatching.com website offers a selection of daily, detailed "Bianculli's Best Bets," as well as hundreds of ongoing reviews and recommendations from a growing assembly of professional contributors, so viewers can enjoy a one-stop site for the best TV has to offer.
About TVWorthWatching.com
For discerning viewers of quality television who need a single source for recommendations on remarkable TV content while expanding their engagement with those programs, TVWorthWatching.com has been, since 2007, the online source for a complete Peak TV experience, including professional-level, exclusive TV content reviews and recommendations, background, history, news and community engagement. It's neither snarky nor fanboy in nature – just in search of the best television out there, wherever it can be found.
