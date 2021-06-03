IRVINE, Calif., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twelve12, Orange County branding agency and premier source for video production for a wide range of business needs, announced that it has garnered a Telly for its video completed for Get-A-Quote, a tech-centered startup in the insurance sector. The video was completed in-house from ideation to final cut, exemplifying the end-to-end capabilities that have come to define the agency. The third award Twelve12 has received so far in the 2021 season.
The win was given for Twelve's engaging video titled, "You Call That a Quote?! GetAQuote.com," an energetic, strategically written piece set in a library, where a hilarious misunderstanding leads to a shushing, but ultimately great insurance advice. The piece was to introduce the market to the novel insurance shopping tool, Get-A-Quote. It's a tech-forward tool to connect consumers with better insurance quotes from anywhere—even the public library. Part of a broader online marketing campaign, this video, the social media spots, and other branding Twelve12 produced have brought a powerful product rollout for Get-A-Quote.
Twelve12 director Ike Elimsa discussed the place that awards have in the creative work that the group does: "Visual storytelling is strategically more important than ever, with the ways companies have changed and continue to change in the post-COVID economy. We do what we do because we love to reach people with what we create—the feedback that comes from awards simply affirms we're doing something right."
About Twelve12
Specializing in strategic planning, branding and marketing, Twelve12 was founded in Orange County with the mission to help companies grow. Twelve12 regularly assists companies develop across a wide spectrum of traditional and non-traditional marketing venues, producing a range of video content, digital and traditional marketing, and award-winning websites, always ensuring brands have a unified, unforgettable voice.
About The Telly Awards
The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council—an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multi-screen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include NAB, Stash Media, Production Hub, and Independent Filmmaker Project.
