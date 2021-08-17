MURFREESBORO, Tenn., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that TwelveStone Health Partners is No. 1674 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are proud to be recognized in this select group of companies across the country," said Shane Reeves, chief executive officer at TwelveStone. "It is our mission to improve and support the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. Our team is working hard to do just that. We attribute our exceptional growth to our incredible employees who provide an excellent level of high-touch service to our patients."
Dave Carter, chief revenue officer at TwelveStone added, "Our business development team is the driver behind our successful strategy generating business by building relationships in our infusion center markets. The infusion centers offer a very differentiated patient experience validated by the tremendous feedback we receive directly and via Google Reviews. Our focus on specialty medications delivered where patients need them combined with high-touch concierge service is very well received by both physicians and those in their care across a wide range of specialties and conditions."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands on August 20th.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About TwelveStone Health Partners
TwelveStone Health Partners incorporates the objective of glorifying God into its mission by delivering a higher level of service to partners and patients. As an organization, TwelveStone supports the transition from acute to post-acute care environments and the transition from sickness to health. This is the third evolution in the company's history, beginning in 1980 when Richard Reeves and Ronald Powell created a single retail pharmacy location then called Reeves Powell Saveway Drug Store. In 1994 Shane Reeves and Rick Sain launched Reeves-Sain and over 20 years grew the organization to include seven companies. In 2015 Reeves Sain Drug Store, Inc., a retail pharmacy, and its specialty pharmacy, EntrustRx were sold to Fred's, Inc. In 2016 Shane Reeves launched TwelveStone Health Partners with the objective of continuing to pursue the highest professional, business and community goals set forth by its founders. For more information visit http://www.12stonehealth.com.
