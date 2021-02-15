SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Nevada Department of Education has adopted Twig Science Nevada, a complete Pre-K–6 curriculum from leading education multimedia company Twig Education, making it available for purchase statewide.
Twig Science Nevada is aligned to the Nevada Academic Content Standards for Science (NVACSS) and transforms the standards into immersive, investigative journeys in which students take on real-life STEAM roles—from astronomers and ecologists to roller-coaster designers—to make sense of local and national phenomena and design, build, and test solutions to engineering challenges.
"Twig Science is my pixie dust," said Julie, a 4th grade teacher. "It keeps the students excited about learning something new. They can't wait for the next lesson."
The approach to learning in Twig Science Nevada through the NVACSS represents a shift away from traditional science instruction to multimodal, three-dimensional practices that better represent how science and engineering are performed in the 21st century, with students constructing models, engaging in academic arguments, and taking part in video and digital investigations, as well as doing hands-on lab work. This three-dimensional approach to learning for Generation Z students helps to foster inclusiveness and prepare students for the realities of college, careers, and trades.
"We agree with the bedrock premises of the NVACSS," said Catherine Cahn, CEO of Twig Education, "such as the idea that children are born investigators and that science and engineering require both knowledge and practice. We're honored to be able to help teachers all over Nevada ignite students' natural instinct for inquiry to access that body of knowledge and develop the skills to extend it."
Theater-quality video and digital interactives throughout Twig Science Nevada engage Generation Z students, while teachers and students have access to high-quality print and digital materials to guide them through the program. Equipment and materials to carry out activities are included in replenishable hands-on science kits. The assessment system has been developed with the SCALE team at Stanford University and prepares students for state science assessment.
In a time when teachers have had to adapt to hybrid, synchronous, and/or asynchronous learning environments, Twig Distance Learning (included with Twig Science Nevada) offers flexibility via on-demand Twig Coach lessons and Video Labs, which allow students to experience standards-based lessons and hands-on science wherever they are.
Features of Twig Science Nevada include:
An easy-to-use digital platform that can be used standalone or with existing learning management systems;
Video and imagery from world-renowned sources;
A range of support and bite-size professional learning tools for teachers;
Built-in special needs and English learner support;
Cross-curricular integration with English language arts standards and Nevada reading programs, WIDA, and math standards;
Comprehensive Spanish-language resources; and
Tools designed to support student agency and voice and promote inclusion, diversity, and equity.
Educators and schools can get started using the curriculum by visiting Twig Science Nevada.
About Twig Education
Twig Education is an award-winning STEM publishing company providing digital and print resources to more than 60 countries and in 20 different languages. Twig comprises a team of teachers, filmmakers, writers, researchers, designers, academics, and students, all working together to create exciting and effective student learning experiences. The company proudly partners with leading universities, including Imperial College London and Stanford, as well as with technology companies like Google for Education. Learn more at TwigScience.com.
