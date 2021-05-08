SHAKOPEE, Minn., May 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Breaking news! Twin Cities Summer Jam will bring live music back to Minnesota this summer! Governor Walz's Office announced, via a press conference today, that all restrictions have been lifted on outdoor events, and outdoor concerts like Summer Jam can be held at full capacity this summer.
Tickets for Twin Cities Summer Jam are on sale now. The multi-day concert event takes place at Canterbury Park in Shakopee from July 22-24 and will feature Zac Brown Band, Carrie Underwood, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and more in 2021. Twin Cities Summer Jam will be among the first major concert events to happen in the state of Minnesota since the shutdown began in March of 2020.
"This is the moment we've all been waiting for in Minnesota," said Jerry Braam, Twin Cities Summer Jam CEO. "We are thrilled to bring people back together to enjoy live entertainment for the first time in more than 16 months. We are so thankful those who have been on the frontlines working to get us through the pandemic. We are confident we can hold our outdoor event safely, and we appreciate the support of the Governor's office." Braam added, "We will continue to consult with public health officials to make our event as safe as possible."
Braam played a pivotal role in working with state officials to allow the return of summer events in Minnesota this year. Braam helped form the Minnesota Coalition of Outdoor Events. The group is composed of representatives from community events throughout Minnesota who were seeking the state's approval of outdoor gatherings this summer without the limited capacity restrictions that were in place.
"It was critical for the Governor to make this announcement now, even though our event is not until July," explained Braam. "We need time to plan, prepare, and promote, and the clock is running out. Many concert events in the state have already been postponed or cancelled. The economic impact our festival events have on the state of Minnesota's economy cannot be understated. We risked losing all our tourism revenue from concerts to our neighboring states. Most of our annual events are financially crippled after having to cancel in 2020, so having a 2021 event is crucial to survival."
Twin Cities Summer Jam tickets are on sale now at tcsummerjam.com or directly at ticketmaster.com. 3-day and 1-day tickets are available, as well as camping passes. Visit tcsummerjam.com for more information.
Twin Cities Summer Jam was created by and is owned and operated by Minnesotans with the goal of bringing the best musical acts possible to an outdoor festival setting, so fans can come together for an unforgettable experience. Twin Cities Summer Jam is sponsored in part by: Bud Light, Canterbury Park, iHeart Media, General Equipment, Gray Duck Spirits, Kwik Trip, Red Bull, Aurora Asphalt & Concrete, Eide Bailly CPAs & Business Advisors, and more.
