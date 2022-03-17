WURTULLA, Australia, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jim Gilson announces his entry to the publishing scene with the release of "Continuum" (published by Balboa Press AU), a historical story of love, trust, honor, and betrayal as two families must escape the potato famine to survive and must face a host of new challenges in the Irish slums of Manchester, England.
It is 1845 and the situation in Ireland is dire. Hunger and typhus are killing people by the thousands. Through no fault of their own, Joseph and Grace Connelly find themselves and what is left of their seven children living a life they never could have imagined three years earlier.
Fin and Helen Denny and their two surviving children are neighbors of the Connelly's. Fin, who has always looked up to Joseph, has also suffered the devastating effects of the potato famine. He is desperate to relieve his hunger and save his family. Soon, both families decide to relocate to Little Ireland, a slum in Manchester, England, with the hope of finding a better life.
Although a family member's great fortune should end the suffering of the Connelleys and Dennys, the lure of money is too much to resist in a time of greed and suffering for many. Unfortunately, those with more power will stop at nothing to get what they believe they deserve.
"'Continuum' contains much historical fact. The Industrial Revolution in England at that time was world changing and the characters of the story have to learn to fit in. The human will to survive and protect the family is central," Gilson says. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answers, "I would hope that any readers might be pushed to think deeper about the true value of friends and family. Primarily however, I hope the readers genuinely enjoys the trip." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en-au/bookstore/bookdetails/832956-continuum
"Continuum"
By Jim Gilson
Softcover | 5 x 8in | 400 pages | ISBN 9781982292737
E-Book | 400 pages | ISBN 9781982292744
Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the Author
Jim Gilson has enjoyed a diverse career that includes roles as a truck driver, real estate agent and principal, child welfare worker, professional musician and composer. He lives on the Sunshine Coast in Australia with his wife, Joan, and their dog, Roy. "Continuum" is his debut novel.
