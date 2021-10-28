RESTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year National Association for Music Education (NAfME) held its second Student Songwriters Competition for K–12 students. This competition provided students the opportunity to submit original songs for future performance. Cash prizes were awarded to winners and honorable mentions. All entrants received written evaluations of their compositions.
NAfME member adjudicators selected winners from two categories: grades K–8 and grades 9–12. Each entrant must be sponsored by a NAfME member. Submitted compositions needed to be 5 minutes or less and include an audio recording and lyric sheet (lead sheet optional).
These students were recognized for their submissions:
K-8 Winner: "In the Night" by Benjamin Harrison
Gordon School, East Providence, Rhode Island
Teacher: Susan Hodgin
K-8 Honorable Mentions:
"Charades" by Evelyn Goldin
T. W. Pyle Middle School, Bethesda, Maryland
Teacher: Michelle Kim
"Unify" by Mila Misk
Glen Head Elementary School, Glen Head, New York
Teacher: Whitney Hackman
High School Winner: "Changes" by Sanjna Rajagopalan
Ridgewood High School, Ridgewood, New Jersey
Teacher: Susan McBrayer
High School Honorable Mentions:
"Robots" by Kiera McInally
Huntington Beach High School, Huntington Beach, California
Teacher: Danielle Collins
"Place Called Home" by Izzy Potter
Northport High School, Northport, New York
Teacher: Frank Doyle
Listen to winning and honorable mention student compositions here.
National Association for Music Education, among the world's largest arts education organizations, is the only association that addresses all aspects of music education. NAfME advocates at the local, state, and national levels; provides resources for teachers, parents, and administrators; hosts professional development events; and offers a variety of opportunities for students and teachers. The Association has supported music educators at all teaching levels for more than a century. With more than 60,000 members teaching millions of students nationwide, the organization is the national voice for music education in the United States.
