RESTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year National Association for Music Education (NAfME) held its second Student Songwriters Competition for K–12 students. This competition provided students the opportunity to submit original songs for future performance. Cash prizes were awarded to winners and honorable mentions. All entrants received written evaluations of their compositions.

NAfME member adjudicators selected winners from two categories: grades K–8 and grades 9–12. Each entrant must be sponsored by a NAfME member. Submitted compositions needed to be 5 minutes or less and include an audio recording and lyric sheet (lead sheet optional).

These students were recognized for their submissions:

K-8 Winner: "In the Night" by Benjamin Harrison

Gordon School, East Providence, Rhode Island

Teacher: Susan Hodgin

K-8 Honorable Mentions:

"Charades" by Evelyn Goldin

T. W. Pyle Middle School, Bethesda, Maryland

Teacher: Michelle Kim

"Unify" by Mila Misk

Glen Head Elementary School, Glen Head, New York

Teacher: Whitney Hackman

High School Winner: "Changes" by Sanjna Rajagopalan

Ridgewood High School, Ridgewood, New Jersey

Teacher: Susan McBrayer

High School Honorable Mentions:

"Robots" by Kiera McInally

Huntington Beach High School, Huntington Beach, California

Teacher: Danielle Collins

"Place Called Home" by Izzy Potter

Northport High School, Northport, New York

Teacher: Frank Doyle

Listen to winning and honorable mention student compositions here.

National Association for Music Education, among the world's largest arts education organizations, is the only association that addresses all aspects of music education. NAfME advocates at the local, state, and national levels; provides resources for teachers, parents, and administrators; hosts professional development events; and offers a variety of opportunities for students and teachers. The Association has supported music educators at all teaching levels for more than a century. With more than 60,000 members teaching millions of students nationwide, the organization is the national voice for music education in the United States.

Follow NAfME on Twitter (twitter.com/nafme) and on Facebook (facebook.com/nafme).

For additional information, contact Catherina Hurlburt at catherinah@nafme.org or 703-860-4000.

Media Contact

Catherina Hurlburt, National Association for Music Education, 7038604000, catherinah@nafme.org

Twitter

 

SOURCE National Association for Music Education

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.