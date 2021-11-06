LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of music's biggest secret weapons, Elijah Blake, has released his long awaited new album, The Neon Eon today across all digital platforms. The two-time Grammy winning singer/songwriter delivered an electric body of work with rhythmic baselines, smooth falsetto's and lyrics that showcase storytelling at its finest.
Blake comments, "The Neon Eon is the death of sub-genres and the birth of One Genre that encompasses all sound and culture that is no longer limited by color, background or gender. It's the most fun I've had on a project lyrically, melodically and conceptually."
The ten song release includes features from heavy hitters, Keyshia Cole and Tamar Braxton as well as rising artists who are making their mark on music like D Smoke and Rome Flynn, while Trinidad James lends his unique style to lead single, Dreams which is currently climbing on the R&B radio charts.
Caramel Carousel opens and sets the tone - inspired by Prince and David Bowie the electric guitar and melodic verses sonically introduces the concept for the whole album. Blake comments, "This record takes me to the retro 80s aesthetic. Although I'm a 90s baby, I really resonate with how electric that era was." While the Rome Flynn assisted Angles embodies the true essence of R&B, a melodic ballad, and the self-love anthem Dark Skin which features the rapidly rising Inglewood, CA lyricists, D Smoke, Muni Long, and Durand Bernarr that Blake describes as "unapologetically lifting up all shades of chocolate." Blake adds, "D Smoke puts the icing on top with his poetic approach to rap that I'm a huge fan of, I love Durand's subtle but undeniable presence throughout this record, and I felt it very important to have Muni Long on this record, a Black Queen who's perspective is so important."
"This is my own crazy world that I've created in my head and this album is a personal invite for any and everybody that's down to pull up for the experience!" — Elijah Blake
Track Listing:
1. Caramel Carousel
2. D Wade ft. Boppapi
3. Dreams ft. Trinidad Jame$
4. Angles ft. Rome Flynn
5. Time and Space ft. Tamar Braxton
6. Sativa and Booze
7. Smiley Faces
8. Dark Skin ft. D Smoke, Muni Long, Durand Bernarr
9. Feel Da Love
10. Bad Liar ft Keyshia Cole
About Elijah Blake
Having the trifecta of singer, songwriter, and producer to his name, Elijah Blake is unmatched. He has been a staple on the music scene for more than a decade and has garnered massive success with Grammy award-winning hits such as Usher's song "Climax," released in 2012. His name is synonymous with penning tracks for industry heavy hitters, including Rihanna, Britney Spears, Justin Bieber, Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys, DIPLO, and many more. Born in the Dominican Republic and raised in Florida by a Haitian father and Dominican mother, Elijah infuses his Afro-Caribbean background with contemporary pop elements, R&B vibes, and hip- hop tunes. With emotionally charged lyrics to match, his multi-dimensional sound continues to spearhead and bring forward a new wave of music dominance. Through poetry and storytelling, Elijah's artistic talents emerged as a child and transcended throughout his youth until landing a record deal at just 15-years- old. Now, as a two-time Grammy-Award winning singer and songwriter, Elijah Blake is solidifying the role an artist has in society by shifting the culture in more ways than one. With his newest release, he is continuing his global reach as a triple threat and inspiring legions of people with his creative brilliance. Because music serves as a universal language and is a massive part of our daily lives, Elijah Blake's continued contributions are only the tip of the iceberg of what's to come.
