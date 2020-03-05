LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Island Records and UMe today announce the release of '11 O'Clock Tick Tock' on limited edition 12" transparent blue vinyl to celebrate Record Store Day on Saturday, April 18th, 2020.
The Record Store Day release marks the 40th anniversary of '11 O'Clock Tick Tock' and includes the full length version of the track, as well as the original 7" B-side 'Touch'; plus two previously unreleased live recordings - 'Touch' and 'Twilight' - from the band's memorable show at the Marquee in London in September 1980.
'11 O'Clock Tick Tock' was produced by Martin Hannett and recorded in the spring of 1980 at Dublin's Windmill Lane Studios. Released in May that year, the song was U2's first single on Island Records.
12" Info
- 4 track 12" EP, cut at 45 rpm
- Pressed on 180g transparent blue vinyl
- Full color gatefold outer sleeve
- Photo gallery on inner gatefold
Tracklist
Side A
- 11 O'Clock Tick Tock – 4:13
- Touch – 3:26
Side B
- Touch (Live at the Marquee, London, 1980) – 3:26
- Twilight (Live at the Marquee, London, 1980) – 4:27
Find your local record store here:
U.S. stores: https://recordstoreday.com/Stores
U.K. stores: https://recordstoreday.co.uk/stores/