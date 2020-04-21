JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Lieutenant in the United States Navy who contracted COVID-19 was quarantined in a shipping container somewhere in Africa for 14 days. Instead of lying in bed counting the rivets for 300 plus hours, this sailor opened up his Fire Team Whiskey App and squared up with the challenge he was facing. See the video he created from his quarantine room at https://bit.ly/sailorwithcovid19.
The Fire Team Whiskey Fitness and Health Program was created by former Army Captain Stephanie Lincoln for current and former military, law enforcement officers, and civilians, to participate and be part of a community that works to help current and former members achieve maximum wellness.
Captain Lincoln is the former Deputy Director of Psychological Health for the Air National Guard and has now made it her mission to help our Nation's heroes with their fitness, nutrition, and mental wellness. Stephanie and the entire Fire Team Whiskey member community were so excited to see this Navy Sailor taking initiative with such extenuating circumstances.
In this new abnormal, people are eating poorly, getting lazier, feeling lonelier and becoming more isolated. Fire Team Whiskey is thrilled to have helped this Sailor connect to a community while under quarantine and motivate himself and others to continue to get fit to fight. Fire Team Whiskey donates 25% of its profits to organizations that provide support to Military Members, Veterans, First Responders and their families. Are you out of shape? Lonely? Eating poorly? We welcome you to join the Fire Team Whiskey family. Be safe and stay strong. Join the fight at www.fireteamwhiskey.com
