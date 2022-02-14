TAIPEI, Taiwan, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ubiik, the leading industrial IoT solutions provider specialized in Advanced Metering Infrastructure, has partnered with Monogoto and Sequans Communications to demonstrate an End-to-End Smart Electricity Metering solution that runs on Ubiik's private, standalone LTE-M network.
Ubiik's private LTE-M network leverages Ubiik's recently announced Hermes LTE-M/NB-IOT Small Cell with integrated SDR-based Release 15 Radio Access Network, securely connected to Monogoto's cloud-native Core Network via an IPsec VPN tunnel. On the UE side, Ubiik has incorporated its in-house metering application stack for both ANSI and IEC (DLMS/COSEM) electricity meters along with Sequans' Monarch GM02S module and Monogoto's SIM cards. The LTE-M network can be operating in 1.4MHz, 3MHz and 5MHz bandwidth in bands 3 and 8.
As the largest AMI vendor in Taiwan, Ubiik has previously announced its selection of Sequans' Monarch GM02S module in support of its LTE-M connectivity solution for Taiwan's largest IoT project, Taiwan Power Company's AMI which would in total deploy 6Mn electricity in the coming years since its launch in 2018. The demonstrated UE, in a form factor of electricity meter communication device, are already integrated in both ANSI and IEC Meters and communicate over Websocket Secure connections with Ubiik's fully-integrated Head-End System and Energy Management Platform seamlessly.
"We are proud to keep demonstrating our breakthroughs and technical excellence, along with our partners' innovations. This is manifested by the versatility of our groundbreaking Hermes Small Cell, which complements perfectly our Weightless LPWAN offerings," said Tien-haw Peng, Ubiik Founder and CEO. "We see huge market opportunities for private cellular IoT, LTE-M and NB-IoT, networks from the industrial sectors and what we are demonstrating is a result of 2 years' development and innovation which serves as our answer to the market. Together with Monogoto and Sequans and our ecosystem partners, we are aiming to unlock new markets and opportunities for utilities and customers looking at private or hybrid public/private LTE deployments".
Monogoto CEO Itamar Kunik added: "As the first provider to support both public and private LTE coverage on the same cloud, Monogoto is a big believer in private LTE for various use cases. We are very happy with this partnership and we believe that bands 3 and 8 are going to play a critical role in the future of private LTE."
"Private 4G/5G networks complement public cellular networks and enable utilities to reduce costs, improve connectivity, and guarantee service longevity," said Georges Karam, Sequans CEO. "Ubiik's end-to-end LTE-M network demo at MWC will show utilities how they can deploy LTE-M in Band 3 and Band 8 and take full advantage of future-proof, standardized private LTE. We are proud that Ubiik has selected our Monarch technology to connect their smart meters and very excited to see the solution now extending to private networks, enabling utilities to benefit from the advanced features and ultra-low-power capability of Sequans' Monarch solution."
In addition to LTE-M, Ubiik end-to-end network also supports NB-IoT which constitutes a great offering for the water metering markets. Both LTE-M and NB-IoT networks now support Band 3 and Band 8. Ubiik Hermes Small Cell will extend to other LTE and CBRS bands, as well as 450MHz and private or non-3GPP LTE spectrum.
About Ubiik
Founded in 2016, Ubiik started its IoT business by providing Weightless™ LPWAN, a high performance open standard successful with electricity Advanced Metering Infrastructure private deployments. Since its successful AMI project in 2018 which has expanded its product portfolio to a PaaS cloud platform, Ubiik has become a vertical IoT solutions provider. It has since grown its connectivity offerings to include LTE technologies to cover the multi-modality of the IoT market, especially for applications requiring the use of public cellular networks.
Visit Ubiik online at http://www.ubiik.com
About Monogoto
Monogoto provides global Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) connectivity using powerful APIs that enable enterprises and developers to design, build, manage, control and scale their IoT applications quickly and securely. Enterprises use the Monogoto platform to connect and control cellular-based sensors and devices, such as point of sales, ATMs, wearables, smart lights, fleets of cars and packages, and leverage its APIs to provide enhanced flexibility and capabilities like cybersecurity, procurement, and IT management. Visit Monogoto online at http://www.monogoto.io
About Sequans
Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE: SQNS) is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Visit Sequans online at http://www.sequans.com
