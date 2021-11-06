CINCINNATI, Nov. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Saturday, November 6th, 2021, at 3:30pm the University of Cincinnati Bearcats will face off against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane for their Homecoming game. The No. 2 ranked Cincinnati football team will look to move to 9-0 for a second straight season and just the fourth time ever against Tulsa. Team Fastrax™ will help make the Homecoming game night unforgettable with their fan favorite, American Flag demonstration jump. As the National Anthem starts to play, members of Team Fastrax™ will jump in with their majestic 2,000 sq. ft. American Flag and UC flag. The patriotic skydive will be displayed on the scoreboard with the team's live air-to-ground video feed, so spectators from all sections at Nippert Stadium can take in every breathtaking moment of the performance. Bearcats fans across the nation will want to tune in early as ESPN'S college GameDay broadcasts from Nippert Stadium for the first time in the show's history! The show will air for three hours from 9 a.m. to Noon.
"We are thrilled to be just a small part of the action the fans will get to see today." commented John Hart, owner of Start Skydiving, and Founder of Team Fastrax™. The Bearcats have had such an amazing season, and we can't wait to see how it all plays out. Go Bearcats!"
According to the Bearcats website, UC is the only team in the country that ranks in the Top 10 in scoring (39.9, 9th) and scoring defense (14.3, 2nd). Cincinnati is 39-6 (.867) since the start of 2018 and sports a 17-1 record (.944) since the start of 2020 with the Bearcats only loss over the last 22 months coming by three points, 24-21, to current-No. 1 Georgia in the 2020 Peach Bowl. Cincinnati and Tulsa have met 36 times, but Saturday will mark just the fifth matchup since 1997. Tulsa leads the all-time series 17-16-2 with UC winning six of the past seven matchups. Cincinnati won the last matchup, 27-24, in the 2020 American Athletic Conference Championship game in Nippert Stadium. Tulsa is coming off a 20-17 loss to Navy to drop to 3-5 and 2-2 in the AAC. The Bearcats are coming off a 31-12 win at Tulane.
For more information on the game or for tickets, visit the UC Bearcats website.
Team Fastrax™ dedicates every performance to a fallen hero. They may be gone but are never forgotten. This performance by Team Fastrax™ is dedicated Army Pfc. Shane M. Reifert, who Died November 6, 2010, serving during Operation Enduring Freedom. For more information on Army Pfc. Shane M. Reifert visit the Military Times website.
ABOUT TEAM FASTRAX™
Team Fastrax™, sponsored by SELECTiON.COM®, is the most ambitious professional skydiving team in the world. The team has a roster of more than twenty-nine active members, with a collective of more than 300,000 skydives. Team Fastrax™ has performed exhibition skydives all over the world for audiences large and small as a patriotic display or as a product promotion.
ABOUT SELECTiON.COM®
SELECTiON.COM® is a nationwide provider of criminal and pre-employment background screenings, also referred to as a Consumer Reporting Agency. Headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, SELECTiON.COM® is a veteran-owned company that has been in business since 1991 and offers more than 35 background and data collection services.
