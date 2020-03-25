MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 25, 2020 Udacity, the global online learning platform that trains the world's workforce for the careers of the future, has announced today that it is opening up its premium learning platform for free to everyone for one month in response to the employment disruptions stemming from the current coronavirus pandemic.
"With the nature of work around the world shifting to address the risks associated with COVID-19, much of the workforce finds itself at home due to remote work policies or unavoidable layoffs," said Gabe Dalporto, CEO, Udacity. "At the moment, what's coming next in their professional lives remains unclear for far too many. To help address this, Udacity is pleased to offer free access to our Nanodegree programs for a month to anyone interested in learning critical skills for today's in-demand careers."
Udacity's Nanodegree programs are taught by leading industry experts, ensuring that the material is relevant and providing job-ready skills. Topics span high demand areas such as analytics, artificial intelligence / machine learning, digital marketing, software development and cloud computing. Earlier this month, Udacity launched its first Nanodegree program in product management with instructors that include product managers at Google and Uber.
Users can work at their own pace through a selected program. Programs can even be completed in one month if students work more than the average weekly commitment, bringing them closer to a new career when the quarantine ends.
"Growing up in West Virginia, I've seen first-hand how the changing nature of work can negatively impact a community if they don't invest the time to upskill themselves," added Dalporto. "With the threat of COVID-19, we're now experiencing that impact on an unprecedented scale. By expanding access to our programs for the next month, Udacity is giving everyone the opportunity to learn the skills that could prove crucial to shift to a new career."
Starting on March 25 and for a limited time, users may enroll for free in any one of 40 different Nanodegree programs that range from data science and data analysis to programming, product management, self-driving cars and more. Users receive their first month free when they enroll in a monthly subscription of Udacity's Nanodegree programs, and many students can complete courses in that period of time. The regular monthly price for the subscription is $399. Users may also apply the value of a free month to a multi-month Nanodegree bundle which includes an additional 15% discount. To learn more, visit www.udacity.com.
About Udacity
Udacity is a global, online learning platform powering digital transformation and accelerated time-to-market initiatives for Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises. Udacity programs provide industry created practitioner skills through a series of "Nanodegree" programs consisting of online courses and real-world projects in artificial intelligence, machine learning, data science, autonomous systems, and cloud computing, among other disciplines. Udacity collaborates with expert instructors and over 200 global industry partners including AT&T, Google, Facebook, Mercedes-Benz and NVIDIA to power technical education. Headquartered in Mountain View, Calif., the private company has operations in the United Kingdom, Egypt, Germany, India, and the United Arab Emirates. Udacity has raised $163 million in funding to date from investors including Bertelsmann, Andreessen Horowitz, Charles River Ventures, and Drive Capital. For more information, please visit www.udacity.com.
Media Contact
Andrea Heuer for Udacity
udacity@consortpartners.com