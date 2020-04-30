RESTON, Va., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ORock® Technologies, Inc. and eTRANSERVICES today announced that the Universal Design Platform as a Service (UDPaaS) solution is now certified by the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP). UDPaaS is authorized at the Moderate Impact Level and is hosted within the ORockCloud. The solution is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace and can be consumed as a secure, compliant cloud service by government agencies.
UDPaaS was granted an Agency authorization from the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (within the Office of the Secretary for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) on February 25, 2020. It was assessed by Schellman & Company, LLC, an approved Third-Party Assessment Organization (3PAO).
ORock managed the entire FedRAMP process on behalf of eTRANSERVICES, enabling the company to achieve authorization for UDPaaS in less than 6 months. Through its turnkey OnRAMP program, a joint service offering from ORock and federal distributor immixGroup, Inc., ORock provided eTRANSERVICES with a full suite of federal application authorization services (FAAS) and managed all related activities. These included:
- Initial scoping of the UDPaaS platform by ORock engineers and security specialists;
- Hosting of UDPaaS within the ORockCloud environment;
- Creation of the UDPaaS System Security Plan (SSP) and all required documentation by ORock compliance analysts;
- 3PAO services from Schellman & Company;
- Application management and continuous monitoring services through ORock's NOC and SOC; and
- End-to-end project management, including coordination between eTRANSERVICES, the 3PAO, the government sponsor, and the FedRAMP PMO.
UDPaaS is available for purchase through multiple government contracts and solution providers. It also will be distributed through immixGroup, which provides contract access and route to market assistance to eTRANSERVICES through the OnRAMP program.
"The OnRAMP program from ORock and immixGroup made the certification process exactly what it is supposed to be: fast, easy, affordable, and compliant," said Chris Beckford, President and CEO of eTRANSERVICES. "Achieving FedRAMP authorization is a critical step for UDPaaS and demonstrates our commitment to rapidly deliver cloud-native applications while securing our government customers' data."
"The OnRAMP program enables software vendors like eTRANSERVICES to bring FedRAMP-authorized cloud services to their customers quickly and with less complexity, so they can get to market faster while retaining their focus on customer needs," said John Conniff, Chief Operating Officer of ORock Technologies. "We are excited to partner with them to deliver UDPaaS as a secure, compliant cloud service offering that brings mission-critical value to government agencies."
About ORock Technologies
ORock Technologies delivers secure infrastructure and hybrid cloud solutions as a service for government agencies, highly regulated commercial organizations, and the technology companies that serve them. ORock helps customers secure their data, control costs, and minimize vendor lock-in while supporting strict compliance requirements and enabling seamless migration of applications and workloads to the cloud. ORock's private fiber optic backbone network and enterprise-grade open source cloud enable hybrid cloud and multi-cloud capabilities for sensitive data and workloads that require superior security, performance, cost predictability, and control.
Contacts:
Allan Rubin
Chief Marketing Officer
ORock Technologies, Inc.
(571) 386-0201
arubin@orocktech.com