MONTREAL, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ululab, makers of the multi-award winning Slice Fractions series, announces today that their latest title, Math Makers, launched on iOS and Google Play on July 22nd. The subscription-based app will provide a way for kids to learn math without the constraints that come with a classroom, without even realising it! Accompanied by dozens of wacky animals, kids will enjoy making their way through physics-based puzzles, each of which contains a math lesson hidden in the gameplay. They'll encounter strange and wonderful creatures, collect pets, and learn math without feeling like they're studying in school.
Math Makers uses gaming to change children's intuitions about difficult concepts like place value, fractions, addition, subtraction, equality, and so much more. It's the only game where mathematical problem solving is seamlessly baked into the gameplay.
Key Features:
- Develops kids' intuition and understanding of core math concepts, by tackling the most common math problems kids struggle with, from kindergarten through elementary.
- Designed alongside university researchers, by developers with advanced education training.
- Play in a child-safe digital environment: no ads, micro-transactions or in-app purchases - parents can relax knowing their kids are enjoying educational screen time.
"Not all kids have access to the same quality of math teaching," says François Boucher-Genesse, Director at Ululab. "Math Makers levels the playing field by teaching kids math concepts without the need for adult supervision. While their kids have a great time playing the game, parents enjoy some guilt-free time off knowing their kids are learning."
After the huge success of their multi-award winning app Slice Fractions, the game became the focus of an academic study which showed that, after only 3 hours of play time, kids improved an average of 10.5% in standardized math tests. Building on this formula of fun, Math Makers doesn't just show kids how to practice, it actively teaches them math.
It's time to make math exciting. For a short time, subscribe to Math Makers on iOS and Android to get 50% off for life!
Media Contact
Rami Nuseir, Ululab, +1 4386866869, ramin@ululab.com
SOURCE Ululab