UMC Partners With American Black Film Festival (ABFF) To Host "Shoot Your Shot" Talent Search For "Partners In Rhyme"

NEW SITCOM CREATED BY "MARTIN" EXECUTIVE PRODUCER BENTLEY KYLE EVANS AND LEGENDARY RAPPER MC LYTE FIVE FINALISTS WILL AUDITION LIVE DURING ABFF 2020; WINNER WILL EARN CO-STARRING ROLE ALONGSIDE MC LYTE