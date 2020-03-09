SILVER SPRING, Md., March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CuriosityStream, a leading independent global factual media company, today announced the March 9, 2020 world premiere of Unsinkable: Japan's Lost Battleship, from the award-winning team at Vulcan Productions. The hour-long film highlights the incredible 8-year adventure led by Microsoft co-founder Paul G. Allen to locate the final resting place of the super battleship, the IJN Musashi.
In 1944, with the outcome of World War II at stake, Japan was counting on a secret weapon the Americans knew nothing about. At 72 thousand tons, the Musashi was the largest and most powerful battleship ever built, touted by the Japanese as unsinkable. But in her first major fight – the historic Battle of Leyte Gulf – the massive ship went down.
Decades after her sinking, Allen's research team set out to find her remains, scouring historical records from four countries and creating the most detailed undersea topographical map of the Sibuyan Sea in the process. An unmanned undersea vessel launched from his high-tech mega-yacht ultimately found the Musashi's watery grave more than a mile and half beneath the ocean's surface.
"This is the incredible story of a passionate team of explorers, using cutting edge equipment and the latest technology, to solve a mystery that had eluded historians for decades," said Rob Burk, Head of Content for CuriosityStream. "I am thrilled CuriosityStream viewers get to witness first-hand the time, energy, and years of painstaking research it took to uncover the Musashi."
Allen, who died in 2018, was the son of a World War II veteran, with a passion for history as well as innovation and exploration.
"We are proud to bring the history and re-discovery of the Musashi to life for CuriosityStream viewers," said Ruth Johnston, General Manager for Vulcan Productions. "Unsinkable's combination of a real-life science mystery with dramatic historic events makes for compelling viewing. As we mark the 75th Anniversary of the end of the second World War, it's so important to us that we continue to commemorate those who lost their lives."
Unsinkable: Japan's Lost Battleship, available to watch now, is the first of several titles coming to CuriosityStream in 2020 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.
Unsinkable: Japan's Lost Battleship is a production for CuriosityStream from Vulcan Productions, Lone Wolf Media, and NHK. Executive Producers for Vulcan Productions are Paul G. Allen, Carole Tomko, Ruth Johnston, and Rocky Collins. Executive Producer for Lone Wolf Media is Kirk Wolfinger. Executive Producers for NHK are Takuomi Matsumoto and Keiichi Bo. Head of Content for CuriosityStream is Rob Burk.
About CuriosityStream
Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is a leading global independent factual media company. Our documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream reaches over 13 million subscribers and is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and Sprint and Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, T-Mobile, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Airtel, MultiChoice, StarHub TV, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko, and other global distribution partners and platforms.
About Vulcan Productions
Vulcan Productions believes that storytelling can change the world. The company produces and distributes content that informs, inspires, and activates audiences – putting stories to work with far-reaching impact campaigns that advance new policies, shift individual behaviors, and contribute to significant institutional change. Its team includes both expert producers and seasoned impact strategists and movement builders. Leveraging platforms ranging from film and television to XR and other emerging media, Vulcan Productions' content and campaigns are at the center of some of society's most pressing challenges.
Vulcan Productions films include The Reason I Jump, Oliver Sacks: His Own Life, Ghost Fleet, The Cold Blue, Netflix Original: The Ivory Game, the Sundance Special Jury Award-winner STEP, News & Documentary Emmy®-nominated Going to War, Girl Rising, Racing Extinction, the Academy Award®-nominated Body Team 12, and emerging media works including Ghost Fleet VR, X-Ray Fashion, Drop in the Ocean, and Guardians of the Kingdom. Films currently in production tell searing, eye-opening stories on issues including climate change, ocean health, humanitarian disasters, criminal justice reform, and more. Follow Vulcan Productions (vulcanproductions.com) on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
